Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Delhi ordinance bill likely to be taken up for discussion today

Parliament Monsoon Session 2023 Live Updates: Parliament has been marred by disruptions since the start of the Monsoon Session on July 20, with the Opposition moving a no-confidence motion and demanding a statement by PM Modi in the House on Manipur crisis

Written by India News Desk
Updated:
Parliament Monsoon Session 2023 Live: Manipur issue has roiled Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings since the session began on July 20. (File photo)
Monsoon Session 2023 Live Updates: The contentious Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which was introduced in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, is likely to be taken up for consideration and discussion on Thursday.

Several bills including a bill for “reforms” in the mining sector, especially for increasing exploration and mining of critical minerals which are essential for economic development and national security in the country were passed in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha was marred with disruptions after Opposition’s protest over the Manipur issue and only saw adjournments yesterday.

09:04 (IST) 3 Aug 2023
Monsoon Session Updates: INDIA MPs to meet to chalk out the strategy

INDIA Opposition parties floor leaders will meet at 10 am in the office of the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha in Parliament to chalk out the strategy for the floor of the house.

First published on: 03-08-2023 at 08:54 IST

