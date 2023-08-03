Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Delhi ordinance bill likely to be taken up for discussion today

Monsoon Session 2023 Live Updates: The contentious Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which was introduced in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, is likely to be taken up for consideration and discussion on Thursday.

Several bills including a bill for “reforms” in the mining sector, especially for increasing exploration and mining of critical minerals which are essential for economic development and national security in the country were passed in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha was marred with disruptions after Opposition’s protest over the Manipur issue and only saw adjournments yesterday.

Live Updates