Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi files no-confidence motion against govt

Monsoon Session 2023 Live Updates: As the Opposition parties continue to protest in Parliament, demanding a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Manipur, the coalition has moved a no-confidence motion against the Central government in the Lok Sabha.
“Opposition parties will be bringing a no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha against the government tomorrow,” news agency ANI quoted Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary, the Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, as saying on Tuesday.
The Monsoon session began on July 20 amid the pandemonium over Manipur violence. The BJP has been saying that it is ready for a debate on Manipur and that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will give a statement on the matter. The ruling party has also been highlighting the incidents of atrocities against women in Opposition-ruled states in an attempt to blunt the Opposition’s attack. However, the Opposition wants Modi to come to the House and give a statement.
Monsoon Session 2023 Day 5 Live Updates: Opposition to move no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha today as demand for discussion on Manipur issue continues; Scroll down for more live updates from the Parliament.
Manickam Tagore, the Congress Whip in Lok Sabha, said PM Modi is behaving like an “arrogant person”, and the Opposition wants to “break” his arrogance.
“INDIA alliance is together, INDIA alliance has proposed this idea and yesterday it was decided. Today, the Congress party's leader is moving it. We wanted to break the arrogance of Mr Modi. He is behaving as an arrogant person – not to come to the Parliament and make a statement on Manipur…We feel that it is our duty to use this last weapon,” he said.
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi filed a no-confidence motion against the Modi government in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.
The Congress has also called for a meeting of its Lok Sabha MPs in the party’s parliamentary office at 10.30 am and issued a three-line whip for its Lok Sabha MPs to be present in the Parliament today.