Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi files no-confidence motion against govt

Monsoon Session 2023 Live Updates: As the Opposition parties continue to protest in Parliament, demanding a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Manipur, the coalition has moved a no-confidence motion against the Central government in the Lok Sabha.

“Opposition parties will be bringing a no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha against the government tomorrow,” news agency ANI quoted Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary, the Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, as saying on Tuesday.

The Monsoon session began on July 20 amid the pandemonium over Manipur violence. The BJP has been saying that it is ready for a debate on Manipur and that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will give a statement on the matter. The ruling party has also been highlighting the incidents of atrocities against women in Opposition-ruled states in an attempt to blunt the Opposition’s attack. However, the Opposition wants Modi to come to the House and give a statement.

Live Updates

