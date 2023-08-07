Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Delhi services bill to be tabled in Rajya Sabha today

Monsoon Session 2023 Live Updates: Logjam in Parliament is likely to continue on Monday as the government would seek passage of the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023, in Lok Sabha, whose introduction last week was vehemently opposed by the Opposition.
Union Minister Amit Shah will also present the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, before Rajya Sabha today after it was cleared in the Lower House following a walkout by the Opposition on August 3.
Eyes are also set on reinstating Rahul Gandhi as the Member of Parliament after Supreme Court stayed his conviction in the ‘Modi surname’ defamation case last week.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has issued a three-line whip for all its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in the House on August 7 and August 8.
As the Supreme Court paused Rahul Gandhi's conviction in a defamation case last week, all eyes will be on the Lok Sabha secretariat that will formally begin the process to restore the Congress leader's MP status, which will pave his return to Parliament.
The controversial Delhi Services Bill will be in Rajya Sabha today for discussion and vote. Though bitterly resisted by the Opposition, it is expected to have a smooth sailing, given the support from Naveen Patnaik's BJD and Andhra's YSR Congress.