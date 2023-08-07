scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide
Live

Parliament Live Updates: Delhi services bill to be tabled today; eyes on Rahul Gandhi’s return to Lok Sabha

Parliament Monsoon Session 2023: Parliament has been marred by disruptions since the start of the Monsoon Session on July 20, with the Opposition moving a no-confidence motion and demanding a statement by PM Modi in the House on the Manipur crisis.

Written by India News Desk
Updated:
Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Delhi services bill to be tabled in Rajya Sabha today
Parliament Monsoon Session 2023 Live: Manipur issue has roiled Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings since the session began on July 20. (File photo)
Go to Live Updates

Monsoon Session 2023 Live Updates: Logjam in Parliament is likely to continue on Monday as the government would seek passage of the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023, in Lok Sabha, whose introduction last week was vehemently opposed by the Opposition.

Union Minister Amit Shah will also present the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, before Rajya Sabha today after it was cleared in the Lower House following a walkout by the Opposition on August 3.

Eyes are also set on reinstating Rahul Gandhi as the Member of Parliament after Supreme Court stayed his conviction in the ‘Modi surname’ defamation case last week.

Also Read
Live Updates

Parliament Monsoon Session Day 13 Live Updates: Govt, Opposition agree to hold a discussion on Manipur in Rajya Sabha; Delhi ordinance bill to be tabled today. Follow our live blog for the latest updates from Parliament

09:12 (IST) 7 Aug 2023
Delhi Services Bill: AAP issues whip for Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in House

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has issued a three-line whip for all its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in the House on August 7 and August 8.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will move the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, in Rajya Sabha today, August 7.

09:11 (IST) 7 Aug 2023
Will Rahul Gandhi return to Parliament today?

As the Supreme Court paused Rahul Gandhi's conviction in a defamation case last week, all eyes will be on the Lok Sabha secretariat that will formally begin the process to restore the Congress leader's MP status, which will pave his return to Parliament.

09:10 (IST) 7 Aug 2023
Monsoon Session: Bill to control Delhi officers to be tabled in Rajya Sabha today

The controversial Delhi Services Bill will be in Rajya Sabha today for discussion and vote. Though bitterly resisted by the Opposition, it is expected to have a smooth sailing, given the support from Naveen Patnaik's BJD and Andhra's YSR Congress.

First published on: 07-08-2023 at 09:08 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS