Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Delhi ordinance bill to be considered in House today

Monsoon Session 2023 Live Updates: The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which was introduced in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, will be taken up on Wednesday for consideration and passing. Union Minister Nityanand Rai introduced the bill, which is meant to replace the contentious Ordinance on the control of services in the national capital.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the Constitution allows Parliament to make laws for Delhi, adding that remarks made against it are political with no basis. Shah’s statement comes after the AAP termed the Bill the most “undemocratic” piece of paper ever tabled in Parliament and asserted that it will replace democracy with “babucracy”.

Three bills were passed in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday amid protests from the Oppositions. These bills were Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, 2023; Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill 2023 and Mediation Bill, 2021. The bills were passed through voice vote. Two bills have also been introduced in the House.

Live Updates

10:08 (IST) 2 Aug 2023 Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill to be moved in RS The Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Pralhad Joshi, is likely to move the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2023, in the Rajya Sabha today for its consideration and passage to amend the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957. The Bill was earlier passed by the Lok Sabha. 10:07 (IST) 2 Aug 2023 AAP MPs submit notice in Rajya Sabha for discussion on Nuh violence AAP MPs Sanjeev Arora and Sushil Gupta gave notice under rule 176 in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday to raise a discussion for a short duration on the violence that erupted in the Nuh area and later spread to Gurugram, resulting in the loss of lives of security personnel and civilians, loss of property and suspension of internet services. 10:06 (IST) 2 Aug 2023 Rajya Sabha MPs give suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha Rajya Sabha MPs Raghav Chadha and Manoj Jha give suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss the breakdown of law and order in the state of Manipur. (ANI)