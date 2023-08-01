Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: BJP, Oppn to face off as Delhi ordinance bill likely to be tabled today

Monsoon Session 2023 Live Updates: As the Parliament convenes for the ninth day today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to introduce The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which is meant to replace the contentious Ordinance on the control of services in the national capital, on Tuesday.
Both the Houses, Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, have been witnessing repeated adjournments on account of the Opposition staunchly objecting to a short duration discussion on Manipur violence issue and demanding a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
On Monday, BJP MP and Leader of the House Piyush Goyal, in his address, urged for the discussion on Manipur crisis in the House, but the Opposition pushed for a discussion under Rule 267. According to the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha), under Rule 267, Rajya Sabha MPs can give a written notice to suspend all listed business and discuss an issue of importance the country is facing.
Congress MP Manickam Tagore has moved an adjournment notice over RPF shooting incident in Lok Sabha, calling it a 'hate crime'.
“They have a majority in Lok Sabha and are using that like a bulldozer to pass the legislations without the Opposition's participation. They don't believe in democracy as the House is not in order,” Congress leader K Suresh said on the government passing the bills after the admission of a no-trust motion in Lok Sabha.
The Delhi services bill, officially known as the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, will be tabled in Parliament on Tuesday.
According to the revised list of business for Tuesday, Home Minister Amit Shah will introduce the bill while his deputy Nityanand Rai will make a statement on the reasons for bringing “immediate legislation” by promulgating the ordinance.