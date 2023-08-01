Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: BJP, Oppn to face off as Delhi ordinance bill likely to be tabled today

Monsoon Session 2023 Live Updates: As the Parliament convenes for the ninth day today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to introduce The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which is meant to replace the contentious Ordinance on the control of services in the national capital, on Tuesday.

Both the Houses, Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, have been witnessing repeated adjournments on account of the Opposition staunchly objecting to a short duration discussion on Manipur violence issue and demanding a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On Monday, BJP MP and Leader of the House Piyush Goyal, in his address, urged for the discussion on Manipur crisis in the House, but the Opposition pushed for a discussion under Rule 267. According to the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha), under Rule 267, Rajya Sabha MPs can give a written notice to suspend all listed business and discuss an issue of importance the country is facing.

Live Updates