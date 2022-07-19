Parliament Monsoon Session HIGHLIGHTS: Both Houses adjourned for the day amid Oppn protests over inflation, Agnipath scheme

Parliament Monsoon Session Updates: The Monsoon Session of Parliament began on Monday with new Rajya Sabha members taking the oath of office. The Lok Sabha session has been adjourned till 2 PM as the voting for the presidential elections are taking place within the Parliament premises. However, after the Lok Sabha was reconvened for the afternoon session, it was soon adjourned till Tuesday as Opposition leaders protested against the Agnipath scheme and inflation. Meanwhile, the Upper House has been adjourned for the day as Opposition leaders protested against price rise and GST rate hikes As many as 32 bills are scheduled to come up for passage and discussion during this session that concludes on August 12. The Monsoon Session is also expected to be rocky as the Opposition will be holding the government accountable over the issues of alleged misuse of agencies, price rise and the Agnipath Scheme, for which a notice has been given already.

While pointing out that the Monsoon session is important as a new President and a Vice-President will be elected, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday appealed to all MPs to turn the session into a fruitful and a productive one. “This period is very important. It is the period of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. There is a special significance of August 15 Aug and coming 25 years – when nation would celebrate 100 yrs of independence, would be the time to make a resolution to decide our journey and the new heights we scale,” Modi told reporters. “This Session is also important because elections for the office of President and Vice President are taking place right now. Voting (for the Presidential election) is taking place today. During this period, the new President and Vice President will begin guiding the nation,” he added.

