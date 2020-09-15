  • MORE MARKET STATS
Parliament Monsoon Session Live: Rajnath Singh to address Lok Sabha on India-China border row

Updated: September 15, 2020 10:39:11 am

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will make statement in Lok Sabha today on border row between India and China.

parliament liveParliament. The Monsoon Session began on Monday with strict Covid-19 protocols in place. (File pic)

The Monsoon Session of Parliament began on Monday with strict Covid-19 precautions in place, including staggered sittings of both Houses and social distancing between MPs. A resolution for no Question Hour was passed in the Lok Sabha, while Harivansh Narayan Singh was elected to the post of Rajya Sabha deputy chairman for a second time. On Tuesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to make a statement on the India-China border row. Singh is likely to speak in the Lok Sabha when it meets at 3 pm. The Rajya Sabha is functioning from 9 am to 1 pm and Lok Sabha from 3 pm to 7 pm daily without any break. There will be a total of 18 sittings. The session will culminate on October 1. A total of 47 items have been identified for being taken up during the Monsoon Session. This includes 45 Bills and two financial items. The Budget Session was curtailed in March in view of Covid-19 outbreak.

    10:39 (IST)15 Sep 2020
    Rntertainment industry harassed by social media: Jaya Bachchan

    Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan said that the entertainment industry is being harassed by social media. "The government must stand by it," she said.

    09:49 (IST)15 Sep 2020
    Left MPs demand withdrawal of 'anti-farmers policies'

    Members of Parliament (MPs) of the Left parties protest in front of Gandhi statue at the Parliament, over their demand for withdrawal of 'anti-farmers policies.'

    09:48 (IST)15 Sep 2020
    Lok Sabha: Rajnath Singh to make statement on India-China border row

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to make a statement on India-China border issue, in Lok Sabha later today.

    09:47 (IST)15 Sep 2020
    NEET: DMK's Tiruchi Siva gives Zero Hour notice

    DMK MP Tiruchi Siva has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over 'adverse impact of holding NEET exams, leading to suicides by students'.

    09:47 (IST)15 Sep 2020
    Maratha reservation: Congress MP Rajeev Satav moves Zero Hour notice

    Congress MP Rajeev Satav has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over 'drawing attention of central government on reservation of Maratha community'.

    09:46 (IST)15 Sep 2020
    Rajya Sabha: Jaya Bachchan gives Zero Hour notice

    Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over 'alleged conspiracy to defame film industry'.

    The Monsoon Session of the Parliament will conclude on October 1. Both the Houses -- Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will sit for four hours daily with Covid-19 precautionary measures in place.
