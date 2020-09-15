Parliament Monsoon Session Live: Rajnath Singh to address Lok Sabha on India-China border row

Parliament. The Monsoon Session began on Monday with strict Covid-19 protocols in place. (File pic)

The Monsoon Session of Parliament began on Monday with strict Covid-19 precautions in place, including staggered sittings of both Houses and social distancing between MPs. A resolution for no Question Hour was passed in the Lok Sabha, while Harivansh Narayan Singh was elected to the post of Rajya Sabha deputy chairman for a second time. On Tuesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to make a statement on the India-China border row. Singh is likely to speak in the Lok Sabha when it meets at 3 pm. The Rajya Sabha is functioning from 9 am to 1 pm and Lok Sabha from 3 pm to 7 pm daily without any break. There will be a total of 18 sittings. The session will culminate on October 1. A total of 47 items have been identified for being taken up during the Monsoon Session. This includes 45 Bills and two financial items. The Budget Session was curtailed in March in view of Covid-19 outbreak.

