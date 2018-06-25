Parliament Monsoon session from July 18; triple talaq bill tops government’s agenda

The session will have nearly 18 sittings, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar told reporters here.

The Monsoon session of Parliament is set to begin on July 18 and end on August 10 with the triple talaq bill among the legislative items topping the government’s agenda. The session will have nearly 18 sittings, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar told reporters here. The Cabinet Committee of Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA), chaired by Home Minister Rajnath Singh, met here today to recommend the dates. President Ram Nath Kovind will now formally convene the session. “We seek the support and cooperation of opposition parties. There are many important items on the legislative agenda that the government wants to take up in the Monsoon session,” Kumar said.

More than six ordinances will be taken up, he said. The triple talaq bill, which has been passed by the Lok Sabha and is pending in the Rajya Sabha, will be among the top priorities of the government, the minister added. He said the government will push for constitutional status for the National Commission for OBCs.

The National Commission for Medical Education Bill and the transgender bill will also be taken up. With P J Kurien’s term ending at the end of this month, the election to choose the deputy chairman for the Rajya Sabha will be taken up in this session, Kumar said.