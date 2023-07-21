Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Congress MPs give notice to discuss Manipur violence on Day 2

Monsoon Session 2023 Live Updates: The first day of the Monsoon Session on Thursday saw chaos as Opposition parties resorted to sloganeering over the Manipur violence, and demanded a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue. The outrage was sparked over a video showing two women being paraded naked in the northeastern state, which went viral almost three months after the incident occurred.

Both houses of Parliament were adjourned on Day 1 after transacting no business amid continuous sloganeering. The leaders were heard raising slogans of “Manipur”, “Manipur” continuously.

The Monsoon Session will continue till August 11 and will have 17 sittings. The government hopes to pass 31 Bills during the session. Among these are the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill to replace the ordinance on services in Delhi, the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, the Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, and the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill.

