Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Congress MPs give notice to discuss Manipur violence on Day 2

Parliament Monsoon Session 2023 Live Updates: During this session, the Centre aims to discuss a total of 31 bills, including those that were already introduced in the lower house. The Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023, Bill and the data protection bill are anticipated for discussion.

Written by India News Desk
Updated:
Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Opposition demands discussion on Manipur violence
Parliament Monsoon Session 2023 Live: The Centre plans to take up as many as 31 Bills during the session. (File photo)
Monsoon Session 2023 Live Updates: The first day of the Monsoon Session on Thursday saw chaos as Opposition parties resorted to sloganeering over the Manipur violence, and demanded a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue. The outrage was sparked over a video showing two women being paraded naked in the northeastern state, which went viral almost three months after the incident occurred.

Both houses of Parliament were adjourned on Day 1 after transacting no business amid continuous sloganeering. The leaders were heard raising slogans of “Manipur”, “Manipur” continuously.

The Monsoon Session will continue till August 11 and will have 17 sittings. The government hopes to pass 31 Bills during the session. Among these are the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill to replace the ordinance on services in Delhi, the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, the Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, and the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill.

Monsoon Session 2023 Live Updates: Manipur issue, Delhi ordinance on the cards; Scroll down for more live updates from the Parliament.

09:31 (IST) 21 Jul 2023
‘PM Modi is keeping quiet and is giving statements outside’: Mallikarjun Kharge on Day 1

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Day 1 of the Monsoon Session demanded an elaborate statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Parliament over Manipur violence and asked why PM Modi is silent in the House while he is giving a statement outside the House on the Manipur issue.

09:30 (IST) 21 Jul 2023
Monsoon Session: Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives notice in Lok Sabha

Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha, demanding to discuss Manipur situation. The MP also demands that the PM should speak in the House. (ANI)

09:29 (IST) 21 Jul 2023
Congress MP Rajeev Shukla gives notice on Manipur violence

Congress MP Rajeev Shukla gives a Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha, to discuss the Manipur situation.

First published on: 21-07-2023 at 09:27 IST

