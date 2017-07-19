Parliament monsoon session day 1: 3 bills in 15 minutes, but Lok Sabha session ends in chaos

The monsoon session of the Lok Sabha this season started with a huge ruckus when all the Opposition parties were seen storming the well. (PTI)

The monsoon session of the Lok Sabha this season started with a huge ruckus when all the Opposition parties were seen storming the well. The protests included topics ranging from the deaths due to cow vigilantes attacks to the plight of the farmers. The ruckus in the house stopped proceedings of the question hour and the zero hour, neither of which could take place. The House was adjourned soon after it met in the earlier half of the day till noon. The Opposition leaders were on their feets, creating chaos. A similar scenario followed in the second half, too, when the leaders rushed toward the podium to raise questions.

Amidst the noisy scenes, as many as three bills were introduced in the session, including the Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy Bill. An amendment was made in the Act relating to the conservation of ancient archaeological monuments. Apart from the bills, the reports of various committees of the parliament were brought forward in the session.

As the productivity of Parliament plunged, Lok Sabha speaker, Sumitra Mahajan, was heard saying into the mike, “No one seems to want to say anything.” Saying this, she adjourned the session and called it a day.

Meanwhile in the Rajya Sabha session, held on July 18, Mayawati threatened to resign from her post when she was not permitted to complete her statement on the booming cruelty against the Dalits. The former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh told the media that, “I will resign from Rajya Sabha. I was not allowed to speak in the House.” Later in the afternoon, she actually carried out her threat and put in her resignation.