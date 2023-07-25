Centre to push ahead with legislative agenda in Parliament amid Opposition uproar over Manipur

The Narendra Modi-led central government has drawn up an elaborate plan to counter the Opposition’s attempts to corner it on the Manipur issue with a clear intent to push ahead with its legislative agenda in Parliament amid the continuing logjam.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament, which began on July 20, has failed to transact any business so far amid relentless protests by the Opposition for a discussion on the Manipur issue under Rule 267, and an elaborate statement on the continuing unrest in the northeastern state that has claimed over 100 lives so far.

The government, on its part, is firm on its stand that the PM will not speak in parliament on the Manipur issue and will instead press ahead with its legislative agenda. A total of 31 Bills, including the one to replace the Delhi ordinance and on data protection, are scheduled to be taken up during this session.

The decision follows a flurry of meetings within the BJP, including top leaders calling on PM Modi on the issue. It is learnt that Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi have also met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to finalise the government’s approach in Parliament.

On Tuesday, the BJP Parliamentary Party is meeting under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Modi where the agenda is likely to be spelt out to top leaders and parliamentarians.

On Monday, Home Minister Shah spoke in Parliament on the issue and said that the government was ready to discuss the Manipur situation. He, however, accused the Opposition of running away from a debate through protests in Parliament. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had also spoken in Parliament on the issue.

Amid clear indications that the Opposition was not going to relent in its demand that the PM first gives a statement on the floor of the House before the Manipur issue is taken up in Parliament, the government is cautious in its approach to ensure that it does not come across as insensitive to the issues of the northeastern state.

As per sources, the government will limit its statements in the House to the violence in Manipur and stay away from any mention of crimes against women in Opposition-ruled states.