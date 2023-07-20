Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: PM Modi breaks silence on Manipur violence, says ‘no culprit will be spared’

Monsoon Session 2023 Live Updates: Amid a fresh controversy arising on Wednesday regarding Manipur violence, where police confirmed a mob gang-raping women who were paraded naked, the Parliament gears up for its Monsoon Session which will begin on Thursday, July 20 and continue to till August 11 and will have 17 sittings.

After an all-party meeting on Wednesday, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had asserted that Opposition’s demand for a discussion on the crisis in Manipur during the session is “non-negotiable”.

This Monsoon Session, the government plans to take up as many as 31 Bills during the session. Among these are the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill to replace the ordinance on services in Delhi, the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, the Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, and the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill.

10:37 (IST) 20 Jul 2023 PM Modi breaks silence on Manipur violence Prime Minister Narendra Modi broke his silence after over two months of violence in Manipur and condemned it. He said, “Every step will be taken in order to ensure that no culprit will be spared. Justice will be delivered.” 10:34 (IST) 20 Jul 2023 ‘My heart is filled with anger’: PM Modi on Manipur violence Addressing the Manipur crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that his “heart is filled with anger, grief. We won't spare any culprit.” 10:33 (IST) 20 Jul 2023 ‘Manipur crisis will be discussed in Parliament, someone from govt will reply:’ Rajnath Singh Ahead of Parliament Monsoon Session, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday that there will be a discussion (on Manipur) and someone (from the govt) will reply. 10:30 (IST) 20 Jul 2023 PM Modi addresses media ahead of Monsoon Session 2023 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the media ahead of the commencement of the Monsoon Session of Parliament. 10:28 (IST) 20 Jul 2023 Parliament Monsoon Session news: 31 Bills to be taken up The government has drawn up a heavy legislative schedule with 31 Bills to be taken up during the Monsoon Session. Among them is a Bill meant to replace the Ordinance that gives Centre the power to control bureaucrats posted in Delhi. Read more 10:22 (IST) 20 Jul 2023 Monsoon Session updates: ‘First agenda is Delhi Ordinance, second Manipur’, says AAP leader https://twitter.com/PTI_News/status/1681877346469441536 10:20 (IST) 20 Jul 2023 Parliament live: Mallikarjun Kharge says ‘PM has time to call NDA meeting, but not visit Manipur’ Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said, “Today we are raising the issue (of Manipur in Parliament). I have also given notice. We will see whether our Chairman (Rajya Sabha) will allow us to raise it or not. PM is silent on this. You have time to call 38 parties (for the NDA meeting) but you (PM) don't have time to go there.” 10:19 (IST) 20 Jul 2023 ‘PM should make a statement on Manipur, apologise to people for govt’s failure’: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi says, “The visuals from Manipur that we saw yesterday have left us shocked. I think, first of all, the PM should come to the House and make a statement on Manipur and appeal for peace. PM Modi should apologise to the people of Manipur today for his failures and that of his government…Perhaps then will the people of the state have some relief.” (ANI)