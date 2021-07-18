Parliament Monsoon Session 2021 begins tomorrow: Covid, fuel prices and farm laws – How Opposition plans to corner Modi govt

Opposition parties like Trinamool Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal and Shiv Sena may make the government's path a little more rocky in this session.

Monsoon Session of Parliament 2021 Begins Tomorrow: With government holding an all party meet to ensure smooth and productive Monsoon Session of Parliament, the ball is in the opposition’s court to make the sixth session of the 17th Lok Sabha a success. The session is likely to have around 20 sittings if all goes as planned. Parliament will meet from 11 am to 6 pm. The session will have a total of 19 sittings.

The opposition has devised their strategy to corner the government over a range of issues including inflation, economic crisis, handling of covid-19 pandemic, rise in petrol/deisel/LPG prices and farmers protest to name a few. Besides these issues, the opposition is also expected to raise the death of tribal activist Stan Swamy, the population control legislation by UP and the Chief Justice of India’s comment on the sedition law. According to reports, issues like formation of the Ministry of Cooperation, controversial drafts rules proposed by the Lakshadweep administration and the Supreme Court’s recent remark on the sedition law may also be raised by the opposition. The monsoon session is all set to be stormy with the opposition parties set to lock horns with the goverment over various issues.

However, the government has reached out to opposition not only through all party meet but also one-to-one meeting. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has already held a meeting with former defence ministers Sharad Pawar and A K Antony and has reportedly brief them on the India-China border issue and current situation.

The newly appointed Rajya Sabha leader Piyush Goyal met Sharad Pawar and former PM Manmohan Singh.

On the other hand, the Narendra Modi government has proposed to pass 23 bills in the session. These include DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill, 2019, Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens (Amendment) Bill, 2019, Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2020, Tribunal Reforms (Rationalisation and Conditions of Service) Bill, 2021, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021, Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Bill, 2021, Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2021, Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2021, Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020, Essential Defence Services Bill, 2021, Coal Bearing Areas (Acquisition and Development) Amendment Bill, 2021, Chartered Accountants, the Cost and Works Accountants and the Company Secretaries (Amendment) Bill, 2021, Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill, 2021, Cantonment Bill, 2021, Indian Antarctica Bill, 2021, Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2021, Indian Institute of Forest Management Bill, 2021, Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2021, Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021, Indian Marine Fisheries Bill, 2021, Petroleum and Minerals Pipelines (Amendment) Bill, 2021, and Inland Vessels Bill, 2021.

Of these 23 bills, six bills have already been introduced while 17 bills are new. Besides, the NDA MPs are likely to move private bill on population control.

Opposition parties like Trinamool Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal and Shiv Sena may make the government’s path a little more rocky in this session.