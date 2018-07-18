Monsoon Session of Parliament Live: TMC rushes MPs to Delhi ahead of no confidence motion vote, BJP issues whip

Meanwhile, Telugu Desam Party will once again propose no-confidence motion against the Modi government in the Parliament. Maywati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Lalu Prasad Yadav’s RJD have extended their support.

Parliament Monsoon Session 2018 LIVE Updates: The second last full-fledged session before the 2019 Lok Sabha election has started. The session, which is scheduled for 18 sittings, will culminate on August 10. The Lok Sabha will take up debate on an opposition’s no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government brought by the TDP and opposition parties on Friday. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar today said that the government is ready to face the no-confidence motion and win it as it enjoyed a two-third majority in the House.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that that government is ready for discussion on all issues. The Prime Minister also added that many important decisions in nation’s interest will be taken up in Monsoon Session of Parliament. The prime minister expressed the hope that Parliament’s functioning will be an inspiration for state assemblies in the country. On Tuesday, the Prime Minister has sought the cooperation of all parties for the smooth functioning of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, BJP and a resurgent Opposition-led by Congress are likely to debate over bills on women’s reservation, instant triple talaq and nikah halala in Parliament. Both Congress and BJP want to take credit over these issues.

Winter Session 2017 and Budget Session 2018 of Parliament saw a virtual washout as Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha witnessed a series of logjam. One can only hope that this session will be far more productive.