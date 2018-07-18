Monsoon Session of Parliament Live: TMC rushes MPs to Delhi ahead of no confidence motion vote, BJP issues whip

Parliament Monsoon Session 2018 LIVE Updates: The second last full-fledged session before the 2019 Lok Sabha election has started. The session, which is scheduled for 18 sittings, will culminate on August 10. The Lok Sabha will take up debate on an opposition’s no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government brought by the TDP and opposition parties on Friday. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar today said that the government is ready to face the no-confidence motion and win it as it enjoyed a two-third majority in the House.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that that government is ready for discussion on all issues. The Prime Minister also added that many important decisions in nation’s interest will be taken up in Monsoon Session of Parliament. The prime minister expressed the hope that Parliament’s functioning will be an inspiration for state assemblies in the country. On Tuesday, the Prime Minister has sought the cooperation of all parties for the smooth functioning of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, BJP and a resurgent Opposition-led by Congress are likely to debate over bills on women’s reservation, instant triple talaq and nikah halala in Parliament. Both Congress and BJP want to take credit over these issues.
Meanwhile, Telugu Desam Party will once again propose no-confidence motion against the Modi government in the Parliament. Maywati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Lalu Prasad Yadav’s RJD have extended their support. Winter Session 2017 and Budget Session 2018 of Parliament saw a virtual washout as Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha witnessed a series of logjam. One can only hope that this session will be far more productive.
Highlights
Government ready to face no-confidence motion
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar today said that the government is ready to face the no-confidence motion and win it as it enjoyed a two-third majority in the House. Earlier, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan has accepted no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government. Speaker said that she would announce the date for a debate on it in "2-3 days". Speaker Sumitra Mahajan has named all opposition members who had moved similar no-confidence motions and said TDP's Kesineni Srinivas would move his motion as his name had come up in the lottery.
Arun Jaitley to remain absent from Monsoon session of Parliament
Union Minister Arun Jaitley will remain absent from the crucial Monsoon session of Parliament, reports India Today. Arun Jaitley remains quarantined on doctors' orders following a successful kidney transplant surgery that he underwent at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on May 14. Due to Jaitley's absence in Rajya Sabha, the BJP will have to look for a new and temporary leader of the Upper House of Parliament. Currently, Jaitley is the BJP's Leader of Hosue (LoH) in Rajya Sabha. The role of LoH is very much important as oppositions will raise several issues. Jaitley's other big responsibility- the Finance Ministry is currently being handled by Piyush Goyal.
Legislative Businesses in Rajya Sabha today
Bill for introduction:-
Shri Thaawarchand gehlot will introduce a Bill to amend the National Trust for Welfare of Persons with Autism, Cerebral Palsy, Mental Retardation and Multiple Disabilities Act, 1999.
Bill for withdrawal:-
Shrimati Nirmala Sitharaman will withdraw the Bill to amend the Armed Forces Tribunal Act, 2007.
Bills for consideration and passing:-
Shri Shiv Pratap Shukla will move The State Banks (Repeal and Amendment) Bill, 2017 to repeal the State Bank of India (Subsidiary Banks) Act, 1959, the State Bank of Hyderabad Act, 1956 and further to amend the State Bank of India Act, 1955, as passed by Lok Sabha, be taken into consideration.
Shri Hardeep Singh Puri will move The Requisitioning and Acquisition of Immovable Property (Amendment) Bill, 2017 further to amend the Requisitioning and Acquisition of Immovable Property Act, 1952, as passed by Lok Sabha, be taken into consideration.
Obituary References today in Rajya Sabha
In Rajya Sabha, members will pay their Obituary References to the passing away of-
1. Shri Vishwasrao Ramrao Patil (ex-Member);
2. Shri Mohammed Amin (ex-Member);
3. Shri Ashok Mitra (ex-Member);
4. Shri Balkavi Bairagi (ex-Member);
5. Shri Kameshwar Paswan (ex-Member);
6. Shri Shantaram Naik (ex-Member);
7. Shri Surinder Kumar Singla (ex-Member); and
8. Shri M.M. Jacob (ex-Member).
Bills for Withdrawal in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha
Lok Sabha:-
1. The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill, 2015
Rajya Sabha:-
1. The Armed Forces Tribunal (Amendment) Bill, 2012
2. The Nalanda University (Amendment) Bill, 2013
Bills pending in Rajya Sabha
There are 10 bills pending in the Upper House of Indian Parliament. They are as follows:
Bills for Consideration and Passing
1. The Whistle Blowers Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2015
2. The Factories (Amendment) Bill, 2016
3. The National Commission for Backward Classes (Repeal) Bill, 2017
4. The State Bank (Repeal and Amendment) Bill, 2017.
5. The Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment) Bill, 2017
6. The Requisitioning and Acquisition of Immovable Property (Amendment) Bill, 2017
7. The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017
8. The Specific Relief (Amendment) Bill, 2018
9. The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2017
10. The Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill, 2013
Bills pending in Lok Sabha
There are 15 bills pending in Lok Sabha. They are as follows:
Bills for Consideration and Passing
1. The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Third Amendment) Bill, 2017
2. The Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Amendment Bill, 2017
3. The Dentists (Amendment) Bill, 2017
4. The Representation of People (Amendment) Bill, 2017
5. The National Council for Teacher Education (Amendment) Bill, 2017
6. The Negotiable Instruments (Amendment) Bill, 2017
7. The Consumer Protection Bill, 2018
8. The New Delhi International Arbitration Centre Bill, 2018
9. The Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill, 2018
10. The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2016
11. The Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2016
12. The Major Port Authorities Bill, 2016
13. The National Sports University Bill, 2017
14. The Rights of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (Second Amendment) Bill, 2017
15. The National Medical Commission Bill, 2017.
List of Business to be taken up in the Monsoon session
The List of Business or agendas to be taken up in the Monsoon session are as follows:
Bills for Introduction, Consideration and Passing
1. The Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2018;
2. The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code Amendment Bill, 2018;
3. The Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2018
4. The Commercial Courts, Commercial Division and Commercial Appellate Division of High Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2018
5. The Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (Amendment) Bill, 2018
6. The Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Bill, 2018
7. Central Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2018
8. Integrated Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2018
9. Union Territory Goods and Service Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2018
10. Goods and Services Tax (Compensation to States Amendment) Bill, 2018
11. The Protection of Human Rights (Amendment) Bill, 2018
12. The Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2018
13. The Micro Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment)Bill, 2018
14. The Right to Information (Amendment) Bill, 2018
15. The DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill, 2018
16. The National Trust for Welfare of Persons with Autism, Cerebral palsy, Mental Retardation and Multiple Disabilities (Amendment) Bill, 2018.
17. The Dam Safety Bill, 2018
18. Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2018
Government to introduce six bills replacing ordinances
The Narendra Modi government will introduce six bills replacing ordinances which include- the Fugitive Economic Offenders Ordinance, 2018; the Criminal Law (Amendment) Ordinance, 2018; the Commercial Courts, Commercial Division and Commercial Appellate Division of High Courts (Amendment) Ordinance, 2018; the Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Ordinance, 2018; the National Sports University Ordinance, 2018; and the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Ordinance, 2018, are also to be passed.
The Opposition parties brought in no-confidence motion against the government on issues like Grant of special status to Andhra Pradesh, lynchings, atrocities against women and dalits and dilution of a law meant for Scheduled Caste.
The Centre has said on Wednesday that it is planning a a proposal to amend the Right to Information (RTI) Act, 2005 to frame rules on salaries and services of Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) and Information Commissioners (ICs) . A notice of intention has been given to introduce 'The Right to Information (Amendment) Bill, 2018' in the Rajya Sabha for consideration and passage during the ongoing session of Parliament, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply to Lok Sabha.
As per the proposed amendment, the salaries, allowances and other terms and conditions of service of the CIC and ICs "shall be such as may be prescribed by the central government". The tenure of information commissioners at the centre and the states is proposed to be amended from "a term of five years" to "terms as may be prescribed by the central government".
The CPI(M) has on Wednesday demanded the enactment of a strong law in the ongoing Monsoon session of Parliament against lynching to meet the Supreme Court order. On Tuesday, the top court had asked the Parliament to consider enacting a new law to deal with incidents of mob lynching. It said that "horrendous acts of mobocracy" could not be permitted to become a new norm.
"No confidence motion is a very important aspect of Parliament. We had requested the speaker & govt to change the date. We protested but couldn't convince them. So, all MPs have been asked to come to Delhi. Whip also will be issued," TMC's Dinesh Trivedi said as per ANI.
Ahead of trust vote on Friday, TMC issues whip to all its MPs to present in Parliament on the day.
The TMC has urged Sumitra Mahajan to postpone the discussion on no-confidence motion on Monday. It said that most of the party leaders will be away in West Bengal" At least 35 leaders will be missing from the discussion," a party leader said as per Indian express. Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge also requested the speaker to postpone the discussion to Wednesday. Observing that as Friday is the last day of the week, some MPs won't be available for the voting because of other commitments, Kharge requested Sumitra Mahajan to shift the date. Reacting to the development Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said, "No-confidence motion is an important discussion. All members should give this prominence rather than other party activities."
The Upper House of Parliament is discussing The State Banks (Repeal and Amendment) Bill, 2017 for consideration and passing. Congress MP and former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh said, "We all hope State Bank will not be privatised."
As per a report of TOI, Bharatiya Janata Party has issued a three-line whip to all its MPs to attend the Parliament and defeat the no-confidence motion against the government on Friday.
UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi today asked, "Who says we don't have the numbers?". The statement comes after Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar had said that the government is ready to face the no-confidence motion and win it as it enjoyed a two-thirds majority in the House. The discussion on 'No Confidence motion' will take place on Friday in Lok Sabha.
The functioning of Rajya Sabha has resumed after an adjournment. The Upper house was adjourned following uproar by various members.
The discussion on 'No Confidence motion' will take place on Friday in Lok Sabha. Earlier in the day, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan has accepted the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi led central government. The motion was moved by various opposition parties including Congress, TDP etc. Meanwhile, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar today said that the government is ready to face the no-confidence motion and win it as it enjoyed a two-third majority in the House.
Union Communication Minister Manoj Sinha today informed the lower house that Telecom regulator TRAI has no proposal under consideration to amend the Interconnection Usage Charges. "Presently, there is no such proposal under consideration in TRAI to amend interconnection usage charges," the minister said during Question Hour, reports PTI.
Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan today informed the lower house that members would have Wi-Fi access inside the House through intra-net and can browse various government websites, among others.
Lok Sabha today condoled the death of many people in a bus accident in Uttarakhand on July 1 that killed more than 40 people and injured many. The lower house also condoled the terror attacks in Afghanistan where 13 members from Afghan Sikh and Hindu communities were killed on July 1. Speaker Sumitra Mahajan also mentioned terror attacks during Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations on June 16 and 17 in Nangarhar province in Afghanistan. "The House unequivocally and in strongest terms condemns these dastardly terrorist attacks and condoles the loss of innocent lives in these terror attacks," said Sumitra Mahajan reports PTI.
Union Communication Minister Manoj Sinha today informed the lower house that government has opened 215 post office passport service centres across the country for the benefit of the common man in the last four years. During question hour, the minister said, "We have decided that no one should travel more than 50 km for passport. The passport service centres were opened in post offices. The minister further added, "Till date no revenue has been earned by the Department of Posts from India Post Payments Bank," reports PTI.