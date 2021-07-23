Parliament Live Updates Today: TMC MP Shantanu Sen suspended; NDA MPs to move Private members bill on population control

Unfortunately, proceedings of the House hit a new low with papers being snatched from the Minister and torn into pieces, said Rajya Sabha Chairman.

Parliament Session Live Updates Today: TMC MP Shantanu Sen, who yesterday snatched statement papers from the hands of IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and flung it towards the chair after tearing it, has been suspended from the Rajya Sabha. He was suspended for rest of the monsoon session after MoS Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan moved a motion to suspend him. The motion was adopted by the voice vote and he was suspended while other TMC MPs objected to the move. “I’m deeply distressed by the course of events in House. Unfortunately, proceedings of the House hit a new low with papers being snatched from the Minister and torn into pieces. Such actions are clear assault on our Parliamentary democracy,” said Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu.

IT Minister today hit out at the TMC over the incident. “TMC has culture of violence in Bengal. They’re trying to bring the same to Parliament. What message do they want to give to the next generation of Parliamentarians?” questioned Vaishnaw. Both the houses face adjournments today as opposition continues to create ruckus. On the other hand, four Lok Sabha MPs, three from the BJP and one from the JD(U) will move Private Members’ Bills on population control in the lower house today. They include Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan, Aurangabad MP Sushil Kumar Singh, and Gopalganj MP Dr Alok Kumar Suman.

