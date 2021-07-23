  • MORE MARKET STATS
Parliament Live Updates Today: TMC MP Shantanu Sen suspended; NDA MPs to move Private members bill on population control

By: |
Updated: July 23, 2021 11:58:31 am

Parliament Session Live Updates Today: MoS Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan has moved a motion seeking to suspend TMC MP Shantanu Sen.

Parliament Session Live UpdatesUnfortunately, proceedings of the House hit a new low with papers being snatched from the Minister and torn into pieces, said Rajya Sabha Chairman.

Parliament Session Live Updates Today: TMC MP Shantanu Sen, who yesterday snatched statement papers from the hands of IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and flung it towards the chair after tearing it, has been suspended from the Rajya Sabha. He was suspended for rest of the monsoon session after MoS Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan moved a motion to suspend him. The motion was adopted by the voice vote and he was suspended while other TMC MPs objected to the move. “I’m deeply distressed by the course of events in House. Unfortunately, proceedings of the House hit a new low with papers being snatched from the Minister and torn into pieces. Such actions are clear assault on our Parliamentary democracy,” said Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu.

IT Minister today hit out at the TMC over the incident. “TMC has culture of violence in Bengal. They’re trying to bring the same to Parliament. What message do they want to give to the next generation of Parliamentarians?” questioned Vaishnaw. Both the houses face adjournments today as opposition continues to create ruckus. On the other hand, four Lok Sabha MPs, three from the BJP and one from the JD(U) will move Private Members’ Bills on population control in the lower house today. They include Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan, Aurangabad MP Sushil Kumar Singh, and Gopalganj MP Dr Alok Kumar Suman.

    11:58 (IST)23 Jul 2021
    Parliament Live Updates Today: Pegasus snooping is an attack on voices of the people, says Rahul Gandhi

    My phone was tapped. It's not a matter of Rahul Gandhi's privacy. I'm an Oppn leader, I raise the voices of people. This is an attack on voices of the people. Home Minister should resign & there should be a Supreme Court inquiry against Narendra Modi: Rahul Gandhi on 'Pegasus'

    Opposition parties have stalled proceedings in Parliament alleging the union government's involvement in the alleged snooping following reports that nearly 300 mobile phone numbers including of journalists, activists, opposition leaders from India and even of union ministers figured in this list of potential snooping targets by Israel's NSO group which sells its Pegasus spyware only to "vetted" governments and government agencies.
