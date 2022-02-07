Parliament Live Updates: PM Modi to reply to debate on Motion of Thanks today, Amit Shah to speak on attack on Owaisi’s convoy

Live

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to reply the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President Ram Nath Kovind’s address in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was the first from the Opposition to reply, attacked the government alleging that two Indias, one for the rich and one for the poor, have been created and the gap between them was widening. Speaking first from the Opposition side in the Lok Sabha during the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address, he said the address to a joint sitting of Parliament didn’t touch the central challenges facing the country and was a “list of bureaucratic ideas” instead of a strategic vision.

Live Updates 9:42 (IST) 7 Feb 2022 Amit Shah to make statement on attack on Asaduddin Owaisi’s convoy Union Home Minister Amit Shah today will make a statement in Lok Sabha & Rajya Sabha regarding attack on the convoy of Asaduddin Owaisi, AIMIM chief, at a place under PS Pilkhuwa in district Hapur of Uttar Pradesh.