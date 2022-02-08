Parliament Live Updates: PM Modi likely to reply to Motion of Thanks to President’s address today

Live

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address in the Rajya Sabha today. On Monday, he launched an all-out attack on the Congress, accusing it of strengthening separatism in the country and becoming the “leader of the tukde-tukde gang” by following the Britishers’ policy of “divide and rule”. The Prime Minister said the Congress “crossed all limits” during the COVID pandemic and accused them of instigating and scaring innocent labourers into fleeing to their native states.

The Prime Minister, who singled out the Congress for attack over a range of issues — from its politics to its track record in handling price rise, also criticised briefly the Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party dispensation in the national capital for allegedly encouraging migrant labourers to leave the city during the first wave of COVID-19 when a strict lockdown was imposed nationwide. Reacting to Modi’s criticism, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted that “the Prime Minister’s statement is completely false…”.

