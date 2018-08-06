​​​
  3. Parliament Live: Congress moves adjournment notice in Lok Sabha after prime witness in Muzaffarpur rapes goes missing

Parliament Live: Congress moves adjournment notice in Lok Sabha after prime witness in Muzaffarpur rapes goes missing

Parliament is all set to witness stormy scenes today with the Congress party moving an adjournment notice in the Lok Sabha over the main accused in the Muzaffarpur shelter home rapes missing from Madhubani.

By: | Updated:Aug 06, 2018 11:21 am
Lok Sbabha Live, parliament Live, Muzaffarpur shelter home, Muzaffarpur rape case, Bihar, Congress, adjournment notice Parliament Live: Congress moves adjournment notice in Lok Sabha after prime witness in Muzaffarpur rapes goes missing

Parliament is all set to witness stormy scenes today with the Congress party moving an adjournment notice in the Lok Sabha over the main accused in the Muzaffarpur shelter home rapes missing from Madhubani. The adjournment notice was moved by Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan who also is the wife of Jan Adhikar Party MP Pappu Yadav. The opposition has been raising the issue in the Parliament for the last week. On Saturday, the opposition parties including the Jan Adhikar Party had observed a strike to protest against the BJP-JD(U) alliance government in Bihar over failure to provide security to women in the state. The case was revealed after Mumbai-based Tata Institute of Social Sciences conducted a survey and concluded that 34 girls at the state-run Muzaffarpur shelter home were raped by staff. Meanwhile, Parliamentary Affairs minister Ananth Kumar has informed that key bills including the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Bill, 2018 and The Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Bill, 2018 are scheduled to come up for consideration and subsequent passage in the Lok Sabha today.

Live Blog

Parliament Live Updates:

11:21 (IST) 06 Aug 2018
CBI team reaches Muzaffarpur

A team of CBI officials today reached Muzaffarpur to further investigate the case. The CBI officials said that they will also get in touch with the TISS officials.

11:10 (IST) 06 Aug 2018
Business in Rajya Sabha today

Following bills will come up in Rajya Sabha today:

1. The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-third Amendment) Bill, 20172. National Commission for Backward Classes (Repeal) Bill, 20173. Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2018.4. The Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2018.

11:09 (IST) 06 Aug 2018
Business in Lok Sabha today

Following bills will come up for consideration and passage in the Lok Sabha today:

1. The Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Bill, 2018.2. The Appropriation (N0.4) Bill, 20183. The Appropriation (No.5) Bill, 2018.4. The Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Bill, 2018.

11:07 (IST) 06 Aug 2018
Tejashwi Yadav reacts

Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav slammed CM Nitish Kumar for his remark asking media to also focus on 'positive stories'. In a tweet, the RJD leader questioned Nitish's 'sushashan' to term his government a 'failure'.

11:03 (IST) 06 Aug 2018
'Mangalraj', RJD slams Nitish Kumar
11:00 (IST) 06 Aug 2018
Misa Bharti targets Nitish govt

RJD MP and daughter of jailed leader Lalu Prasad Yadav has tweeted that the state government's failure in dealing the Muzaffarpur case has invited bad image to the state. She said that the government is trying the shield big ones by suspending few junior officials.

10:56 (IST) 06 Aug 2018
6 child protection unit officials suspended

The Bihar government has suspended six officials of Social Welfare Department. The officials -- all Assistant Directors rank, were suspended on grounds that they did not act despite being informed over the ill treatment meted out to children at shelter homes. The officers were from Muzaffarpur, Munger, Araria, Madhubani, Bhagalpur and Bhojpur districts.

10:48 (IST) 06 Aug 2018
Main accused Brajesh Thakur to lose arms licences

Brajesh Thakur, the main accused in the rape of 34 minor girls at a shelter home in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, is set to lose his arms licences. According to reports, Muzaffarpur District Magistrate Mohammad Sohail said that a notification to suspend the arms licences of Thakur has been issued. "The district administration will cancel his arms licences soon," he said.

10:45 (IST) 06 Aug 2018
CBI swings into action

The CBI has taken all documents and evidences from the locals.Thecase was handed over to the CBI last week after CM Nitish Kumar made a formal request for the same.  The JD(U)-BJP alliance government in the state is facing sharf criticism from the opposition over the case.

10:42 (IST) 06 Aug 2018
Congress moves adjournment notice in LS

The adjournment notice has been moved by Congress MP from Supaul Ranjeet Ranjan.

The Muzaffarpur horror came to light when the Bihar Social Welfare Department filed an FIR based on a social audit of the shelter home conducted by Mumbai-based Tata Institute of Social Sciences. The CBI is currently investigating case.

Go to Top