Parliament Live: Congress moves adjournment notice in Lok Sabha after prime witness in Muzaffarpur rapes goes missing

Parliament is all set to witness stormy scenes today with the Congress party moving an adjournment notice in the Lok Sabha over the main accused in the Muzaffarpur shelter home rapes missing from Madhubani. The adjournment notice was moved by Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan who also is the wife of Jan Adhikar Party MP Pappu Yadav. The opposition has been raising the issue in the Parliament for the last week. On Saturday, the opposition parties including the Jan Adhikar Party had observed a strike to protest against the BJP-JD(U) alliance government in Bihar over failure to provide security to women in the state. The case was revealed after Mumbai-based Tata Institute of Social Sciences conducted a survey and concluded that 34 girls at the state-run Muzaffarpur shelter home were raped by staff. Meanwhile, Parliamentary Affairs minister Ananth Kumar has informed that key bills including the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Bill, 2018 and The Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Bill, 2018 are scheduled to come up for consideration and subsequent passage in the Lok Sabha today.
A team of CBI officials today reached Muzaffarpur to further investigate the case. The CBI officials said that they will also get in touch with the TISS officials.
Following bills will come up in Rajya Sabha today:
1. The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-third Amendment) Bill, 20172. National Commission for Backward Classes (Repeal) Bill, 20173. Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2018.4. The Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2018.
Following bills will come up for consideration and passage in the Lok Sabha today:
1. The Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Bill, 2018.2. The Appropriation (N0.4) Bill, 20183. The Appropriation (No.5) Bill, 2018.4. The Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Bill, 2018.
Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav slammed CM Nitish Kumar for his remark asking media to also focus on 'positive stories'. In a tweet, the RJD leader questioned Nitish's 'sushashan' to term his government a 'failure'.
RJD MP and daughter of jailed leader Lalu Prasad Yadav has tweeted that the state government's failure in dealing the Muzaffarpur case has invited bad image to the state. She said that the government is trying the shield big ones by suspending few junior officials.
The Bihar government has suspended six officials of Social Welfare Department. The officials -- all Assistant Directors rank, were suspended on grounds that they did not act despite being informed over the ill treatment meted out to children at shelter homes. The officers were from Muzaffarpur, Munger, Araria, Madhubani, Bhagalpur and Bhojpur districts.
Brajesh Thakur, the main accused in the rape of 34 minor girls at a shelter home in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, is set to lose his arms licences. According to reports, Muzaffarpur District Magistrate Mohammad Sohail said that a notification to suspend the arms licences of Thakur has been issued. "The district administration will cancel his arms licences soon," he said.
The CBI has taken all documents and evidences from the locals.Thecase was handed over to the CBI last week after CM Nitish Kumar made a formal request for the same. The JD(U)-BJP alliance government in the state is facing sharf criticism from the opposition over the case.
The adjournment notice has been moved by Congress MP from Supaul Ranjeet Ranjan.