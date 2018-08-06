Parliament Live: Congress moves adjournment notice in Lok Sabha after prime witness in Muzaffarpur rapes goes missing

Parliament is all set to witness stormy scenes today with the Congress party moving an adjournment notice in the Lok Sabha over the main accused in the Muzaffarpur shelter home rapes missing from Madhubani. The adjournment notice was moved by Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan who also is the wife of Jan Adhikar Party MP Pappu Yadav. The opposition has been raising the issue in the Parliament for the last week. On Saturday, the opposition parties including the Jan Adhikar Party had observed a strike to protest against the BJP-JD(U) alliance government in Bihar over failure to provide security to women in the state. The case was revealed after Mumbai-based Tata Institute of Social Sciences conducted a survey and concluded that 34 girls at the state-run Muzaffarpur shelter home were raped by staff. Meanwhile, Parliamentary Affairs minister Ananth Kumar has informed that key bills including the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Bill, 2018 and The Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Bill, 2018 are scheduled to come up for consideration and subsequent passage in the Lok Sabha today.