Parliament LIVE: Opposition to corner government over CAA, Congress moves suspension of business notice

Parliament Session LIVE: The opposition parties led by Congress will try to corner the Modi government in the Parliament over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Congress, Trinamool Congress, BSP, DMK, and Left parties will raise the issue in both Houses. Senior Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma have given the suspension of business notice under rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha over ‘prevailing situation in the country due to proposed NPR, NRC following the Citizenship Amendment Act’. Meanwhile, the list of business for both Houses for Monday states that it will take up the motion on thanks on the President’s address, which will be moved by BJP member Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma in the Lok Sabha and Union minister Bhupender Yadav in the Rajya Sabha. Opposition parties have been raising the CAA issue for the last month. They have been alleging that the grant of citizenship on the religious lines is against the Constitution. Recently, PM Modi asked NDA MPs to strongly rebut the opposition’s charge that the CAA discriminated against the community, saying the ruling alliance has no reason to feel defensive about the new citizenship law. The law was amended by the Parliament in December last year.
Read More
Highlights
The Trinamool Congress has moved at least six amendments in the Rajya Sabha over the President’s speech. The proposed amendments in Rajya Sabha are on the violence against those protesters against the CAA, the economic slowdown, and detention of political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir. The party has said that its MPs will move similar amendments in the Lok Sabha.
Meanwhile, Indian Union Muslim League MP PK Kunhalikutty has given Adjournment Motion in Lok Sabha over recent incident of firing on protestors at Jamia Millia Islamia and statements of BJP MPs Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma that had potential to disturb harmony and "aggravate differences.
CPM and CPI have given a suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 to over "prevailing situation in the country over the proposed National Register of Citizens-National Population Register and Citizenship Amendment Act".
Congress MPs Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Kodikunnil Suresh and Gaurav Gogoi have given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha to "reconsider Citizenship Amendment Act after unrest in the country & to stop the process of National Register of Citizens & National Population Register".
Bharatiya Janata Party MP Vikas Mahatme gives Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over "need to take precautionary measures to prevent the outbreak of coronavirus".
Opposition MPs raised anti-CAA slogans in the Lok Sabha as soon as the House met to transact business for the day. The opposition parties demanding a discussion on the amended citizenship law, NPR and NRC.
Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma have given the suspension of business notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha over "prevailing situation in the country due to proposed NPR-NRC following the Citizenship Amendment Act".
PM Narendra Modi last week told NDA MPs to strongly rebut the opposition’s charge that the CAA discriminated against the community. He stated that the ruling alliance has no reason to feel defensive about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE
Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are set for a rocky start as opposition parties plan to corner the Modi government over CAA. Opposition MPs have already given notices in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to immediately discuss the citizenship law that was ameded in December last year.