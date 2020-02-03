Parliament LIVE: Opposition to corner government over CAA, Congress moves suspension of business notice

  1. Home
Updated:Feb 03, 2020 11:37:12 am

Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha Live Updates: Parliament is set for a rocky start as opposition parties plan to demand a discussion on the amended citizenship law, NPR and NRC.

Parliament Live: Congress moves suspension of business notice.

Parliament Session LIVE: The opposition parties led by Congress will try to corner the Modi government in the Parliament over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Congress, Trinamool Congress, BSP, DMK, and Left parties will raise the issue in both Houses. Senior Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma have given the suspension of business notice under rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha over ‘prevailing situation in the country due to proposed NPR, NRC following the Citizenship Amendment Act’. Meanwhile, the list of business for both Houses for Monday states that it will take up the motion on thanks on the President’s address, which will be moved by BJP member Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma in the Lok Sabha and Union minister Bhupender Yadav in the Rajya Sabha. Opposition parties have been raising the CAA issue for the last month. They have been alleging that the grant of citizenship on the religious lines is against the Constitution. Recently, PM Modi asked NDA MPs to strongly rebut the opposition’s charge that the CAA discriminated against the community, saying the ruling alliance has no reason to feel defensive about the new citizenship law. The law was amended by the Parliament in December last year.

    11:37 (IST)03 Feb 2020
    Rajya Sabha Live: TMC moves at least six amendments over President’s speech

    The Trinamool Congress has moved at least six amendments in the Rajya Sabha over the President’s speech. The proposed amendments in Rajya Sabha are on the violence against those protesters against the CAA, the economic slowdown, and detention of political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir. The party has said that its MPs will move similar amendments in the Lok Sabha.

    11:31 (IST)03 Feb 2020
    Lok Sabha Live: Muslim League gives notice over firings at Jamia

    Meanwhile, Indian Union Muslim League MP PK Kunhalikutty has given Adjournment Motion in Lok Sabha over recent incident of firing on protestors at Jamia Millia Islamia and statements of BJP MPs Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma that had potential to disturb harmony and "aggravate differences.

    11:30 (IST)03 Feb 2020
    Rajya Sabha Live: CPM, CPI move suspension of business notice

    CPM and CPI have given a suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 to over "prevailing situation in the country over the proposed National Register of Citizens-National Population Register and Citizenship Amendment Act".

    11:27 (IST)03 Feb 2020
    Lok Sabha Live: Congress MPs move Adjournment Motion Notice over CAA

    Congress MPs Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Kodikunnil Suresh and Gaurav Gogoi have given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha to "reconsider Citizenship Amendment Act after unrest in the country & to stop the process of National Register of Citizens & National Population Register".

    11:27 (IST)03 Feb 2020
    One notice in Rajya Sabha over coronavirus outbreak

    Bharatiya Janata Party MP Vikas Mahatme gives Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over "need to take precautionary measures to prevent the outbreak of coronavirus".

    11:24 (IST)03 Feb 2020
    Lok Sabha Live: Opposition MPs raise anti-CAA slogans

    Opposition MPs raised anti-CAA slogans in the Lok Sabha as soon as the House met to transact business for the day. The opposition parties demanding a discussion on the amended citizenship law, NPR and NRC.

    11:20 (IST)03 Feb 2020
    Rajya Sabha Live Updates: Congress MPs move suspension of business notice

    Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma have given the suspension of business notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha over "prevailing situation in the country due to proposed NPR-NRC following the Citizenship Amendment Act".

    11:18 (IST)03 Feb 2020
    No reason to feel defensive, back CAA strongly: PM Modi tells NDA leaders

    PM Narendra Modi last week told NDA MPs to strongly rebut the opposition’s charge that the CAA discriminated against the community. He stated that the ruling alliance has no reason to feel defensive about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

    11:14 (IST)03 Feb 2020
    Parliament Live: Opposition to corner Modi govt over CAA

    Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are set for a rocky start as opposition parties plan to corner the Modi government over CAA. Opposition MPs have already given notices in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to immediately discuss the citizenship law that was ameded in December last year.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his cabinet colleagues outside Parliament. (File Photo)The Budget session of Parliament started on January 31 with President Ram Nath Kovind's address to the joint sitting of both Houses. The Union Budget was tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1. It will conclude on April 3 with a recess in between. According to the Lok Sabha Secretariat, the House will adjourn on February 11 to meet again on March 2.
