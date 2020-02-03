Parliament LIVE: Opposition to corner government over CAA, Congress moves suspension of business notice

Parliament Live: Congress moves suspension of business notice.

Parliament Session LIVE: The opposition parties led by Congress will try to corner the Modi government in the Parliament over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Congress, Trinamool Congress, BSP, DMK, and Left parties will raise the issue in both Houses. Senior Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma have given the suspension of business notice under rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha over ‘prevailing situation in the country due to proposed NPR, NRC following the Citizenship Amendment Act’. Meanwhile, the list of business for both Houses for Monday states that it will take up the motion on thanks on the President’s address, which will be moved by BJP member Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma in the Lok Sabha and Union minister Bhupender Yadav in the Rajya Sabha. Opposition parties have been raising the CAA issue for the last month. They have been alleging that the grant of citizenship on the religious lines is against the Constitution. Recently, PM Modi asked NDA MPs to strongly rebut the opposition’s charge that the CAA discriminated against the community, saying the ruling alliance has no reason to feel defensive about the new citizenship law. The law was amended by the Parliament in December last year.

