Parliament LIVE: Arvind Kejriwal to lead protest against Centre’s GNCTD Bill-2021  

Parliament of India

Parliament Live Updates: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with other AAP leaders and MPs, will today stage a protest at Jantar Mantar against the Centre’s Bill that gives overarching power to the Lieutenant Governor. Development Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday said that all Delhi cabinet ministers, MLAs, Aam Aadmi Party MPs and councillors will participate in the protest which will be led by Kejriwal.

Brought in by the BJP-ruled Centre, the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill-2021 says that the “government” in the city would mean the “Lieutenant Governor” in context of any law to be made by the legislative assembly. The bill makes it mandatory for the Delhi government to take the opinion of the Lieutenant Governor before any executive action in Delhi.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given Adjournment Notice in Lok Sabha to discuss vacancies under reservation of OBC, SC and STs in all Central Universities, IIMs and research institutions and to direct the government to take appropriate action for filling up those vacancies immediately.

RJD MP AD Singh has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over acquiring of fertile land for NTPC Plant in Barauni of Bihar. Besides this, BJP MP Bhagwat Karad has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha with a demand to give Covid-19 vaccine to all in the highly affected districts of Maharashtra.

On Tuesday, the Rajya Sabha passed a Bill which seeks to provide for regulation and maintenance of standards of education and services by allied and healthcare professionals. The National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions Bill, 2020, was passed by a voice vote.

Read More