Parliament Live updates: Farmers’ protest over farm laws raised in Rajya Sabha

Tuesday was the first regular sitting of Parliament.

Parliament News Updates: Proceedings of Rajya Sabha are underway. On Tuesday, the House was adjourned for the day without transacting any business as the Congress and other opposition members created an uproar demanding discussion on the issue of farmers’ protest over the three new farm laws. The House was first adjourned for about 40 minutes till 10:30 am, then till 11:30 am and then to 12:30 pm.

After the President’s Address to both Houses of Parliament on Friday and presentation of the Union Budget on Monday, Tuesday was the first regular sitting of Parliament. When the upper house re-assembled at 12:30 pm, protesting members again trooped into the Well raising slogans, forcing Deputy Chairman Harivansh to adjourn proceedings for the day.

In Lok Sabha, members mainly from the Congress, DMK and the Trinamool Congress rushed to the Well of the House demanding repeal of the three “black” laws. Members of the Shiv Sena were seen raising slogans from the aisles. Former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal of the Shiromani Akali Dal was also seen holding a poster demanding repeal of the contentious agriculture legislations.

