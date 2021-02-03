Parliament Live updates: Farmers’ protest over farm laws raised in Rajya Sabha

Parliament Live News: After the President's Address to both Houses of Parliament on Friday and presentation of the Union Budget on Monday, Tuesday was the first regular sitting of Parliament.
Tuesday was the first regular sitting of Parliament.
Parliament News Updates: Proceedings of Rajya Sabha are underway. On Tuesday, the House was adjourned for the day without transacting any business as the Congress and other opposition members created an uproar demanding discussion on the issue of farmers’ protest over the three new farm laws. The House was first adjourned for about 40 minutes till 10:30 am, then till 11:30 am and then to 12:30 pm.
After the President’s Address to both Houses of Parliament on Friday and presentation of the Union Budget on Monday, Tuesday was the first regular sitting of Parliament. When the upper house re-assembled at 12:30 pm, protesting members again trooped into the Well raising slogans, forcing Deputy Chairman Harivansh to adjourn proceedings for the day.
In Lok Sabha, members mainly from the Congress, DMK and the Trinamool Congress rushed to the Well of the House demanding repeal of the three “black” laws. Members of the Shiv Sena were seen raising slogans from the aisles. Former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal of the Shiromani Akali Dal was also seen holding a poster demanding repeal of the contentious agriculture legislations.
Read More
Live Blog
Parliament LIVE, Rajya Sabha News Updates, Lok Sabha Live Updates
Highlights
In Rajya Sabha, Leader of the Opposition and senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said the farmers have been camping on Delhi's borders for more than two months and the issue needs to be discussed. In Lok Sabha, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that the government is always committed to discuss the farmer issues. "Government is ready to discuss issues related to farmers inside and outside Parliament," he said amid sloganeering by opposition members. Tomar's reply came after Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury claimed that 170 farmers have died during the ongoing agitation against the three contentious farm laws. "Atrocities are being committed on farmers. Situation is similar to British rule," Chowdhury alleged.
Highlights
Parliament LIVE: The government and opposition parties in Rajya Sabha have reached on consensus to allocate more time to discuss motion of thanks and parties can raise their issues on farmers' protest during the discussion.
Rajya Sabha LIVE: "There's a restriction on usage of cellular phones within Rajya Sabha chambers. It has been observed that some members are using their mobile phones to record proceedings of house while sitting in chamber such conduct is against parliamentary etiquette: Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu