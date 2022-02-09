Parliament Live Updates: Centre-Oppn standoff likely on Karnataka hijab row, PM Modi’s speech

Live

The Parliament is set to witness a fresh round of standoff between the government and opposition over the ongoing hijab-row triggered protests in Karnataka.

The Parliament is set to witness a fresh round of standoff between the government and opposition over the ongoing hijab-row triggered protests in Karnataka. The row has also taken a political colour, as the ruling has BJP stood strongly in support of uniform related rules being enforced by educational institutions, calling the headscarf, a religious symbol, while the opposition Congress has come out in support of Muslim girls.

The Congress is also expected to target the Centre over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reply to debate on Motion of Thanks on the President’s address which prompted the MPs of the Grand Old Party to stage walkout from the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. Modi on Tuesday continued his no-holds-barred attack on the Congress declaring that even Mahatma Gandhi wanted it dismantled and claiming there would have been no Emergency, no massacre of Sikhs, no caste politics and no exodus of Pandits from Kashmir had the Congress not been there. Modi also alleged that “urban Naxals” had control over the party.

Live Updates 11:07 (IST) 9 Feb 2022 TRS MPs protest at the Gandhi statue in Parliament https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1491284053819277314 10:26 (IST) 9 Feb 2022 Zero Hour notices in Rajya Sabha BJP MP Seema Dwivedi has given a Zero hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over the installation of a portrait of late singer Lata Mangeshkar in Parliament House. BJP MP Deepak Prakash has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over illegal mining of coal in Jharkhand. 10:20 (IST) 9 Feb 2022 Criticise Congress, Nehru but do your job: Rahul tells PM Modi Hitting back at PM Modi for his offensive against the Congress and India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said he doesn’t need a certificate from anyone for his great grandfather. The Prime Minister, Gandhi said, can “abuse” the Congress and Nehru as much as he wants but he should also “do his job”. 10:03 (IST) 9 Feb 2022 Delhi: MPs from Kerala protest in Parliament premises, alleging discrimination in Budgetary allocation to their state https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1491268324151693317