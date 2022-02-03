Parliament Live Updates: BJP demands Rahul’s apology, Oppn to corner govt on COVID, Pegasus

Live

Parliament Budget Session: On Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi’s speech in the Lok Sabha drew huge flak from the ruling BJP leaders who demanded the former’s apology.

The Parliament is set to witness another stormy day today as the Opposition will continue to corner the government over a range of issues including the row over Pegasus spyware, farmers’ issue and COVID management. Also, the Rajya Sabha will witness a debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address.

On Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi’s speech in the Lok Sabha drew huge flak from the ruling BJP leaders. The ruling party leaders condemned Rahul Gandhi’s remarks related to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, judiciary, Election Commission, unemployment, pegasus spyware and foreign policy.

