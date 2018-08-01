Parliament Live updates: Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day amid uproar by TMC members over Assam NRC issue

​​​
Parliament Live updates: Mamata Banerjee meets LK Advani; Rajnath Singh to speak in Rajya Sabha at 2pm on Assam NRC issue

Parliament Live updates: The Parliament is set to witness another stormy day with the opposition upping the ante against the Modi government over the release of contentious National Register of Citizens (NRC) draft in Assam. While the Central government appeared to have in a defensive mode since the release of the NRC draft on Monday, BJP president Amit Shah on Tuesday strongly defended the government as he invoked former Prime Minister and Congress leader Rajiv Gandhi to attack the Congress-led opposition, saying that the NRC was at the heart of the Assam Accord signed in 1985 between then Congress government and representatives of the Assam Movement. The opposition parties have been saying that the government “intentionally” eliminated over 40 lakh names in the second and final draft of the NRC as it was playing ‘vote-bank politics’ ahead of the general elections. However, the government has made it clear that the no coercive action will be taken against anyone and that adequate time will be given to all citizens to file their claims and objections.

14:38 (IST) 01 Aug 2018
Mamata Banerjee meets Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan
14:37 (IST) 01 Aug 2018
Mamata Banerjee meets Yashwant Sinha, Shatrughan Sinha
14:33 (IST) 01 Aug 2018
Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day

Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day amid uproar by TMC members over the Assam NRC.

13:02 (IST) 01 Aug 2018
BJP's Rupa Ganguly speaks

BJP MP Rupa Gangulay slammed Mamata Banerjee over her 'civil war' remark. She said the BJP workers are killed in the Trinamool Congress-ruled states every other day.

13:00 (IST) 01 Aug 2018
NRC draft 'conspiracy' of NDA: Congress

The Congress in Tripura has alleged that the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in Assam were involved in a "pre-planned conspiracy" to exclude 40 lakh people in the state from the draft National Register of Citizens (NRC). "Genuine citizens with valid documents have been excluded only to drive them out of Assam. It's a pre-planned conspiracy of the Centre and Assam government. Those whose names do not figure in the draft NRC are mostly Bengali Muslims, Bengali Hindus and Manipuris," Tripura Pradesh Congress chief Birajit Sinha said.

12:42 (IST) 01 Aug 2018
Mamata Banerjee meets LK Advani in Parliament

Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee who is on a three-day Delhi visit, met veteran BJP leader LK Advani in the Parliament. It is expected that she discussed the issue of NRC with the BJP leader. The meeting took place a day after Mamata met Home Minister Rajnath Singh at latter's residence.

12:17 (IST) 01 Aug 2018
Amit Shah to visit Bengal on Aug 1

BJP president will visit West bengal on August 11. It is expected that he will address a rally to dispel the apprehensions over the NRC issue.

12:10 (IST) 01 Aug 2018
Rajnath Singh to speak in Rajya Sabha at 2pm

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will make a statement in the Rajya Sabha at 2 pm on the Assam NRC issue. Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha has resumed the debate on the matter.

11:53 (IST) 01 Aug 2018
Mamata's 'civil war' remark condemnable: Rijiju

MoS for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju said that Mamata Banerjee is trying to incite violence by making remarks like 'civil war'. He said that her remark is condemnable.

11:33 (IST) 01 Aug 2018
Congress opposes Mamata's 'civil war' remark

The Congress party has opposed Mamata Banerjee's 'civil war' remark in the wake of the release of NRC draft in Assam.

11:20 (IST) 01 Aug 2018
Rajya Sabha adjourned till noon

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon after opposition parties create uproar over the NRC issue.

11:17 (IST) 01 Aug 2018
Amit Shah likely to speak in RS again

BJP president Amit Shah who also is a Rajya Sabha MP, is likely to speak again on the floor of the House over the NRC issue, tv reports said.

11:14 (IST) 01 Aug 2018
Uproar in Rajya Sabha over Assam NRC draft

As soon as the Rajya Sabha met at 11 am to transact business, the opposition MPs once again stormed to the Well of the House and created ruckus. Chairman Vankaiah Naidu expressed his anguish over the opposition parties behavious on the floor of the House and urged them to go back to their desk.

10:32 (IST) 01 Aug 2018
Congress give adjournment notice in LS

The Congress party has given an adjournment notice in the Lok Sabha over the release of the final draft of NRC. The notive was submitted by party MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

10:26 (IST) 01 Aug 2018
Over 40 lakh excluded from Assam citizenship list

Over 40 lakh of the 3.29 crore applicants were excluded from Assam's draft National Register of Citizens (NRC) released on Monday, sparking concerns about their future and triggering a nationwide political row. Applications of 2.89 crore were approved in the draft list of citizens, which forms part of a long-running campaign against Bangladeshi immigrants in Assam.

 

The much-awaited second and final draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam was published on Monday with 2.90 crore names out of 3.29 crore population.  The matter has taken a political turn with opposition accusing the BJP government of indulging in 'vote-bank' politics. However, the government has argued that the whole process was carried out under the supervision of the Supreme Court and that it has no say in it.

