Parliament Live updates: Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day amid uproar by TMC members over Assam NRC issue

Parliament Live updates: Mamata Banerjee meets LK Advani; Rajnath Singh to speak in Rajya Sabha at 2pm on Assam NRC issue

Parliament Live updates: The Parliament is set to witness another stormy day with the opposition upping the ante against the Modi government over the release of contentious National Register of Citizens (NRC) draft in Assam. While the Central government appeared to have in a defensive mode since the release of the NRC draft on Monday, BJP president Amit Shah on Tuesday strongly defended the government as he invoked former Prime Minister and Congress leader Rajiv Gandhi to attack the Congress-led opposition, saying that the NRC was at the heart of the Assam Accord signed in 1985 between then Congress government and representatives of the Assam Movement. The opposition parties have been saying that the government “intentionally” eliminated over 40 lakh names in the second and final draft of the NRC as it was playing ‘vote-bank politics’ ahead of the general elections. However, the government has made it clear that the no coercive action will be taken against anyone and that adequate time will be given to all citizens to file their claims and objections.