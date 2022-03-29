Parliament LIVE: Two bills for consideration, one for passing in Rajya Sabha; Oppn to corner Centre on fuel price hike

Parliament Budget Session Live Updates: Two Bills — The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and The Finance Bill, 2022 — will be moved for consideration and passage in the Rajya Sabha today. Meanwhile, The Appropriation Bill, 2022 will be moved for passage in the Upper House.

On Monday, the Opposition demanded a rollback in the hike in prices of fuel and cooking gas and sought a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the floor of the House over the issue. The Opposition members also dismissed the contention of the government that the rise in prices was due to the Russia-Ukraine war.