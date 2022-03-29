Parliament LIVE: Two bills for consideration, one for passing in Rajya Sabha; Oppn to corner Centre on fuel price hike

Parliament Budget Session Live Updates: Two Bills — The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and The Finance Bill, 2022 — will be moved for consideration and passage in the Rajya Sabha today. Meanwhile, The Appropriation Bill, 2022 will be moved for passage in the Upper House.
On Monday, the Opposition demanded a rollback in the hike in prices of fuel and cooking gas and sought a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the floor of the House over the issue. The Opposition members also dismissed the contention of the government that the rise in prices was due to the Russia-Ukraine war.
TMC MP Santanu Sen has given suspension of business under Rule 267 to discuss 'the urgent need to check price rise in essential commodities', in Rajya Sabha.
Petrol price on Tuesday crossed Rs 100 a litre mark after rates were hiked by 80 paise a litre and 70 paise in case of diesel, taking the total increase in rates in one week to Rs 4.80 per litre. Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 100.21 per litre as against Rs 99.41 previously while diesel rates have gone up from Rs 90.77 per litre to Rs 91.47, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers.