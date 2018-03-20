Parliament Live: Duty bound to take up no-confidence motion but House not in order, says Speaker as ruckus continues; Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned

No confidence motion in Parliament today Live: The no-trust motion could not be taken up in Parliament on Monday as both the Houses of Parliament were adjourned for the 11th consecutive day after opposition MPs created a ruckus.

No confidence motion in Parliament today Live: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) could not make a fresh attempt to move the “No-Confidence Motion” against the Narendra Modi government in Parliament today. Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been adjourned for the day for 12 consecutive day. The Centre, however, has maintained that it is ready for a discussion on the matter which according to Chandrababu Naidu’s party, was necessitated following the government’s neglect to its demands for special status to Andhra Pradesh.

12:15 PM: Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been adjourned after protests erupted in both the Houses.

11:30 AM: Rajya Sabha has been adjourned for the day after ruckus hit the Upper House.

11:25 AM: YSR Congress MPs today met Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan at her office over the party’s no-confidence motion notice.

11:05 AM: Lok Sabha has been adjourned after protest hit the Lower House.

10:30 AM: Naidu has asked his party leaders and MPs to impress upon Opposition parties the need to bring in the no-confidence motion against the Modi government.

10:20 AM: The second leg of the Budget 2018 session in Parliament, which began from March 5, is scheduled to culminate on April 6.

10:10 AM: YSR Congress had also written to Lok Sabha Secretariat seeking to move a No-Confidence motion against the Centre. TDP, however, categorically stated that it won’t back YSR Congress’ no-trust vote move