Parliament LIVE: Sonia Gandhi corners accuses BJP of misusing social media to ‘disturb social harmony’

Parliament LIVE: The Bill seeks to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950 for the inclusion of certain communities in the list of Scheduled Tribes in relation to the State of Tripura.

The Centre is expected to move the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2022 in the Parliament for consideration and passage today. The Bill seeks to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950 for the inclusion of certain communities in the list of Scheduled Tribes in relation to the State of Tripura. The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will resume proceedings from 11 am.

The government on Tuesday said that no death has been reported in manual scavenging but 325 people have lost their lives in accidents while undertaking hazardous cleaning of sewer and septic tanks in the last five years. Family members of 276 people who died during the said period have received compensation, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale said in reply to a question in the Lok Sabha.

12:46 (IST) 16 Mar 2022 We need to protect our democracy and social harmony: Sonia Gandhi in Lok Sabha https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1503991870854418432 12:35 (IST) 16 Mar 2022 Sonia Gandhi targets BJP over gross misuse of social media to ‘disturb social harmony’ It has repeatedly come to public notice that global social media companies aren't providing a level playing field to all parties…Blatant manner in which social harmony is being disturbed by FB with the connivance of ruling establishment is dangerous for our democracy: Sonia Gandhi Young and old minds are being filled with hate through emotionally charged disinformation and proxy advertising companies like FB are aware of it and are profiting from it. Report shows a growing nexus b/w big corporations, ruling establishment and global social media giants like FB: Sonia Gandhi 12:32 (IST) 16 Mar 2022 Sonia Gandhi speaks on misuse of social media in democracy in Lok Sabha Thank you for allowing me to take up issue of paramount importance – rising danger of social media being abused to hack our democracy. Global companies like FB & Twitter are used increasingly to shape political narratives by leaders, parties & their proxies: Sonia Gandhi in LS 10:41 (IST) 16 Mar 2022 Dynastic politics dangerous to democracy: PM Modi at BJP Parliamentary meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday said a conscious decision was taken to not give tickets to children of BJP MPs for assembly polls as dynastic politics is dangerous for democracy and the party is against it, News18 quoted sources saying.