Parliament Live: RTI Amendment Bill to be discussed in Rajya Sabha today

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday said that the government was passing bills in the Parliament without any scrutiny.

The Right to Information (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which was cleared by the Lok Sabha on Monday amid objections from the Opposition, is expected to come up for consideration in the Upper House on Wednesday. The Opposition alleged that the government was trying to weaken the act. If passed, the RTI amendment act would give the central government powers to fix the salary and other service conditions of the Information Officers.

Other important bills listed to be introduced in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday are Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Amendment) Bill, 2019. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will also introduce the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Bill, 2019 in the Lok Sabha.