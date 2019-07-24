  1. Home
Parliament Live: RTI Amendment Bill to be discussed in Rajya Sabha today

Updated:Jul 24, 2019 11:41:54 am

If passed, the RTI amendment act would give the central government powers to fix the salary and other service conditions of the Information Officers.

triple talaq, triple talaq bill, Lok Sabha, Muslim Women, Indian government, india newsThe Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday said that the government was passing bills in the Parliament without any scrutiny.

The Right to Information (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which was cleared by the Lok Sabha on Monday amid objections from the Opposition, is expected to come up for consideration in the Upper House on Wednesday. The Opposition alleged that the government was trying to weaken the act. If passed, the RTI amendment act would give the central government powers to fix the salary and other service conditions of the Information Officers.

Other important bills listed to be introduced in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday are Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Amendment) Bill, 2019. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will also introduce the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Bill, 2019 in the Lok Sabha.

Live Blog

11:41 (IST)24 Jul 2019
Ghulam Nabi Azad to hold meeting with Congress MPs

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, the leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, will hold a meeting with all Congress and Opposition MPs at the Parliament office on Wednesday.

TMC MP and national spokesperson Derek O’Brien charged that the government used its “brute majority” in Lok Sabha to bulldoze the “faulty RTI Bill”. “Three Bills listed for passing today in Rajya Sabha. All with ZERO scrutiny. And the govt expects us to be what ? Mute spectators! Constructive Opposition (in) Parliament,” he tweeted.
