Parliament LIVE: Rajnath Singh’s statement in Rajya Sabha on situation in Eastern Ladakh today

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Rajya Sabha

Parliament Proceeding Live Updates: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will make a statement in Rajya Sabha at 10:30 am today on the present situation in Eastern Ladakh. This comes just a day after reports emerged that frontline troops of India and China at the south and north banks of the Pangong Lake in eastern Ladakh had initiated “synchronised and organised” disengagement from Wednesday.

The Chinese defence ministry put out a statement informing about the development. There was, however, no official comment by either the government or the Army on the Chinese statement but people familiar with the development said both sides are in the process of pulling back their armoured units like tanks and armoured personnel carriers, according to PTI.

It has also been reported that specific steps like the withdrawal of armoured elements from the friction points were discussed threadbare at the ninth round of high-level military talks on January 24 that lasted for around 16 hours.

The office of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, meanwhile, tweeted that he will make a statement in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday on the situation in eastern Ladakh. Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh will make a statement in Rajya Sabha tomorrow regarding ‘Present Situation in Eastern Ladakh’,” it said.

Read More