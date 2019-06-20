  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Parliament live: President Kovind to address both houses at 11am

Parliament live: President Kovind to address both houses at 11am

By: |
Updated:Jun 20, 2019 9:58:00 am

Lok Sabha Rajya Sabha live updates: The budget session of the Parliament began on Monday. Newly elected Lok Sabha MP's took oath in the first two days after it met for the first time since Lok Sabha election results were announced on June 23.

Lok Sabha Rajya Sabha livePro-tem Speaker Virendra Kumar greets BJP MP Om Birla after he was elected as the Speaker of the 17th Lok Sabha during its first session. (PTI Photo)

Parliament proceedings live: President Ram Nath Kovind is scheduled to address the joint session of the Parliament on Thursday. The president will deliver his address at around 11 am. Proceedings in both the houses of the Parliament will commence after Kovind’s address.

The budget session of the Parliament began on Monday. Newly elected Lok Sabha MP’s took oath in the first two days after it met for the first time since Lok Sabha election results were announced on June 23. While 313 MPs took oath on the first day, remaining 222 members were sworn in on Tuesday. Om Birla, a two time MP from Rajasthan was elected as the Lok Sabha speaker on Wednesday.

The Lok Sabha will have 30 seatings this session, while the Rajya Sabha will have 27. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Union budget on July 5. The government is expected to introduce a number of important legislations including a revised triple talaq bill.

Live Blog

17th Lok Sabha budget session live updates

In the meantime, PM Narendra Modi chaired an all-party meeting on Tuesday. It was attended by presidents and chiefs of 21 out of 40 parties to discuss the issue of “one nation, one election”. The PM, while noting that there are many new faces in the Lok Sabha this time, pointed out that the first session should start with “fresh zeal and new thinking”.
Switch to Hindi Edition
FinancialExpress_1x1_Imp_Desktop