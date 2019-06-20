Parliament live: President Kovind to address both houses at 11am

Parliament proceedings live: President Ram Nath Kovind is scheduled to address the joint session of the Parliament on Thursday. The president will deliver his address at around 11 am. Proceedings in both the houses of the Parliament will commence after Kovind's address. The budget session of the Parliament began on Monday. Newly elected Lok Sabha MP's took oath in the first two days after it met for the first time since Lok Sabha election results were announced on June 23. While 313 MPs took oath on the first day, remaining 222 members were sworn in on Tuesday. Om Birla, a two time MP from Rajasthan was elected as the Lok Sabha speaker on Wednesday. The Lok Sabha will have 30 seatings this session, while the Rajya Sabha will have 27. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Union budget on July 5. The government is expected to introduce a number of important legislations including a revised triple talaq bill.