Parliament Live: PM Modi’s reply on Motion of Thanks to President’s address in Lok Sabha today

Updated:Feb 06, 2020 10:51:43 am

According to the Prime Minister's Office, PM Narendra Modi will reply to the debate on the Motion of Thanks in the Lower House at around 12 PM today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply in the Lok Sabha on the Motion of Thanks to the President Ram Nath Kovind’s address to the joint sitting of both the Houses. The Prime Minister’s Office tweeted this morning that PM Modi will reply to the debate on the Motion of Thanks in the Lower House at around 12 PM today. President Ram Nath Kovind had addressed the joint sitting of both the Houses of Parliament on January 31. Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are holding a discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address for the last two days. Earlier on Wednesday, PM Modi informed the Lok Sabha that the government has set up Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teertha Kshetra that will build the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The announcement was made by the PM four days before the expiry of a three-month deadline set by the Supreme Court.

Live Blog

Highlights

    10:51 (IST)06 Feb 2020
    Days of Mughal Raj coming back to Delhi are not far away: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya

    BJP MP Tejasvi Surya in Lok Sabha yesterday said, "What is happening today in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh is a stark reminder that if the majority of this country is not vigilant, the patriotic Indians do not stand up to this, the days of Mughal Raj coming back to Delhi are not far away."

    10:50 (IST)06 Feb 2020
    Rajya Sabha Live Updates:

    Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'alleged arrest of a parent of a student at a college in Bidar, Karnataka'.

    10:50 (IST)06 Feb 2020
    Rajya Sabha Live: TMC MP Santunu Sen gives Zero Hour

    Trinamool Congress MP Santunu Sen has given Zero Hour in Rajya Sabha over 'concerns over proposed changes in Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC)'.

    10:47 (IST)06 Feb 2020
    BJP MP gives Short Duration Discussion Notice in Rajya Sabha

    BJP MP Mahesh Poddar has given Short Duration Discussion Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'separatist movement in Jharkhand and adjoining states'.

    10:44 (IST)06 Feb 2020
    Parliament Live: PM Modi to reply in Lok Sabha today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply on Thursday in the Lok Sabha on Motion of thanks for President's Address.

    parliament Live Parliament on India (File Photo)The Budget session of Parliament begun on January 31 with President Ram Nath Kovind's address to the joint sitting of both Houses. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Budget 2020-21 on February 1. The session will conclude on April 3 with a recess in between. The Parliament will adjourn on February 11 to meet again on March 2.
