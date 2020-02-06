Parliament Live: PM Modi’s reply on Motion of Thanks to President’s address in Lok Sabha today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply in the Lok Sabha on the Motion of Thanks to the President Ram Nath Kovind’s address to the joint sitting of both the Houses. The Prime Minister’s Office tweeted this morning that PM Modi will reply to the debate on the Motion of Thanks in the Lower House at around 12 PM today. President Ram Nath Kovind had addressed the joint sitting of both the Houses of Parliament on January 31. Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are holding a discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address for the last two days. Earlier on Wednesday, PM Modi informed the Lok Sabha that the government has set up Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teertha Kshetra that will build the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The announcement was made by the PM four days before the expiry of a three-month deadline set by the Supreme Court.
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya in Lok Sabha yesterday said, "What is happening today in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh is a stark reminder that if the majority of this country is not vigilant, the patriotic Indians do not stand up to this, the days of Mughal Raj coming back to Delhi are not far away."
Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'alleged arrest of a parent of a student at a college in Bidar, Karnataka'.
Trinamool Congress MP Santunu Sen has given Zero Hour in Rajya Sabha over 'concerns over proposed changes in Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC)'.
BJP MP Mahesh Poddar has given Short Duration Discussion Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'separatist movement in Jharkhand and adjoining states'.
