Parliament LIVE: PM Modi quotes Manmohan Singh to take on Opposition on farm laws

Updated: February 8, 2021 11:20:15 am

Parliament proceedings LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is replying on the motion of thanks on President Ram Nath Kovind’s address in Parliament. During his reply, he talked about farm laws and protests around it. He also questioned the opposition parties for taking U-turn on many of reforms that they had once propagated. He quoted former PM Manmohan Singh, who had once called for making one single market for agriculture produce.

Earlier today, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke in the Rajya Sabha. He said 11 Rafale aircraft have arrived in India. “By this March, India will have 17 Rafale aircraft. By April 2022, all Rafale aircraft (the entire batch) will come to India,” he said.

The union minister further informed that the government was emphasising on indigenisation. “We have chosen 101 items that won’t be imported from other nations but manufactured in India by Indians,” Singh said in reply to a question on whether there was any probability that few estates of Defence will be privatised in time to come.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the flash floods in Uttarakhand.

CPI MP Binoy Viswam has given suspension of business notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha over the flash floods in Chamoli, Uttrakhand.

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has given suspension of business notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss the investigation of TRP scam.

PM Modi Reply on Motion of Thanks to President Ram Nath Kovind's address in Parliament, Rajya Sabha LIVE

    11:12 (IST)08 Feb 2021
    PM quotes Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on India's nationalism

    PM Modi in Rajya Sabha LIVE: Our democracy is not a western institution. It's a human institution. India's history is filled with examples of democratic institutions. We find mention of 81 democracies in ancient India. Today it's essential to warn citizens about the attacks on India's nationalism. India's nationalism is neither narrow now selfish and not even aggressive. This is inspired by the values of 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram'. This quotation was given by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose."

    11:04 (IST)08 Feb 2021
    Congress disappoints this country a lot, PM Modi in Rajya Sabha

    PM Modi in Rajya Sabha LIVE: Bajwa sahab from Congress was also speaking. He was speaking in such detail that I thought he will reach Emergency (period) shortly and speak on it, he is just one step away from it. But he didn't go there. Congress disappoints this country a lot, you did that too.

    11:03 (IST)08 Feb 2021
    PM Modi in Rajya Sabha LIVE: India is the 'Mother of Democracy'

    PM Modi in Rajya Sabha LIVE: India is not merely the world's largest democracy. India is the 'Mother of Democracy' and this is our ethos. Our nation's temperament is democratic.

    11:02 (IST)08 Feb 2021
    Rajya Sabha LIVE: PM Modi slams TMC

    PM Modi in Rajya Sabha LIVE: I was listening to Derek ji, he had chosen good words - Freedom of Speech, Intimidation. When I was listening to him, I was wondering if he is talking about Bengal or the country. He sees all this for 24 hours, so he might have said the same here too. 

    10:59 (IST)08 Feb 2021
    India is making vaccines for world: PM Modi in Rajya Sabha

    PM in Rajya Sabha LIVE: India has seen days when there was a large threat of polio, smallpox. Nobody knew whether India will get a vaccine or how many people will get it. From those days, we are now here, when our nation is making vaccines for world. This increases our self-confidence.

    10:55 (IST)08 Feb 2021
    PM mentions old woman sitting on footpath praying for welfare of India

    PM Modi in Rajya Sabha LIVE: You might have seen on social media-an old woman sitting outside her hut on footpath, with a lit earthen lamp, praying for welfare of India. We are mocking her! If somebody who never went to school thinks they can serve India by lighting lamps, they can do it. It's being mocked!

    10:53 (IST)08 Feb 2021
    Rajya Sabha LIVE: TMC MPs stages a walkout

    Rajya Sabha LIVE: TMC MPs staged a walkout as Prime Minister Modi began his reply in Rajya Sabha to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address.

    10:48 (IST)08 Feb 2021
    World has expectations from India: PM Modi in Rajya Sabha

    Parliament Proceedings LIVE: "The eyes of the world are on India. There are expectations from India and there is confidence that India will contribute to the betterment of our planet," PM Modi replies to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address, in the Rajya Sabha.

    10:47 (IST)08 Feb 2021
    PM Modi in Rajya Sabha Live: India is truly a land of opportunities

    PM Modi in Rajya Sabha Live: India is truly a land of opportunities. Several opportunities are awaiting us, so a nation which is young, full of enthusiasm and a nation that is making efforts to realise the dreams, with a resolve, will never let these opportunities simply pass by."

    10:45 (IST)08 Feb 2021
    PM Modi in Rajya Sabha: Eyes of the world are on India

    Parliament Proceedings Live: The eyes of the world are on India. There are expectations from India and there is confidence that India will contribute to the betterment of our planet, PM Modi in  Rajya Sabha 

    10:43 (IST)08 Feb 2021
    PM expresses gratitude to all the MPs

    Parliament LIVE: In Rajya Sabha, over 50 MPs expressed their views for over 13 hours, they expressed their invaluable views. So, I express my gratitude to all the MPs, says PM Narendra Modi replies to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in Rajya Sabha

    10:37 (IST)08 Feb 2021
    Would have been better if Opposition had listened to President's address: PM

    Parliament Proceedings LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says that it would have been better if the opposition leaders had listened to Presdient Ram Nath Kovind's address in Parliament. 

    At least 16 opposition parties had boycotted the President's address in Parliament due to protests over Farm Acts. 

    10:34 (IST)08 Feb 2021
    PM Modi replies in Rajya Sabha to the Motion of Thanks

    Rajya Sabha LIVE: Prime Minister Modi replies in Rajya Sabha to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address.

