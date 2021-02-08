Parliament LIVE: PM Modi quotes Manmohan Singh to take on Opposition on farm laws

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Parliament proceedings LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is replying on the motion of thanks on President Ram Nath Kovind’s address in Parliament. During his reply, he talked about farm laws and protests around it. He also questioned the opposition parties for taking U-turn on many of reforms that they had once propagated. He quoted former PM Manmohan Singh, who had once called for making one single market for agriculture produce.

Earlier today, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke in the Rajya Sabha. He said 11 Rafale aircraft have arrived in India. “By this March, India will have 17 Rafale aircraft. By April 2022, all Rafale aircraft (the entire batch) will come to India,” he said.

The union minister further informed that the government was emphasising on indigenisation. “We have chosen 101 items that won’t be imported from other nations but manufactured in India by Indians,” Singh said in reply to a question on whether there was any probability that few estates of Defence will be privatised in time to come.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the flash floods in Uttarakhand.

CPI MP Binoy Viswam has given suspension of business notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha over the flash floods in Chamoli, Uttrakhand.

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has given suspension of business notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss the investigation of TRP scam.