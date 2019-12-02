Parliament Live: Lok Sabha ethics committee likely to take up BJP MP Pragya Thakur issue

  1. Home
Updated:Dec 02, 2019 11:06:11 am

Parliament Live: AAP MP Sanjay Singh gives notice in Rajya Sabha over 'increasing crime against women and Hyderabad incident.'

parliament, parliament liveParliament Live: BJP MP Sampatiya Uike gives notice in Rajya Sabha, over ‘high cost of medical treatment in private hospitals.’

Parliament Live: The Lok Sabha ethics committee is likely to take up the issue of BJP MP Pragya Thakur praising Nathuram Godse in the House. The Bhopal MP had apologised on Friday twice for her remarks in the House. However, the opposition parties demanded that the matter be taken up by the ethics committee. BJP’s Vinod Sonkar is the chairman of the committee. He said that this will be the first meeting on the formulation of code of conduct for members in the House. Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Prabhat Jha has given a Zero Hour notice in the Rajya Sabha over the ‘increasing crime against women, especially the incident in Hyderabad’. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has also given a Suspension of Business notice in the Rajya Sabha over the increasing crime against women and Hyderabad incident.

Also, bills that are listed for considerations in the Rajya Sabha include the production and sale of electronic cigarettes; amending the Special Protection Group Act 1988; and providing for the merger of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. The Lok Sabha is likely to take up The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019. The ruling BJP members also may raise the controversial remarks made by Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Choudhary against PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah over the issue of proposed pan-India NRC exercise.

    11:06 (IST)02 Dec 2019
    Notice on Hyderabad incident tabled in Lok Sabha

    All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), Revolutionary Socialist Party, Shiv Sena and Congress give Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over 'gang rape and killing of girls in Hyderabad.'

    11:04 (IST)02 Dec 2019
    CPI gives notrice on rise in price of commodities

    CPI member of Parliament Binoy Viswamgives notice om 'Suspension of Business Notice' in Rajya Sabha under rule 267, over 'exponential rise in the price of essential commodities such as onions and pulses'

    11:01 (IST)02 Dec 2019
    BJP MP gives notice in remarks by Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

    BJP MP Uday Pratap Singh has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha on 'derogatory remarks made by Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha) against PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.'

    A number of issues are expected to be taken up in the Parliament today.AAP MP Sanjay Singh gives notice in Rajya Sabha over 'increasing crime against women and Hyderabad incident.'In the ongoing winter session of the Parliament on Monday, both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are expected to take up a number of issues. Among matters that are expected to be takn up in the Lok Sabha include bills related to amending the Arms Act, 1959 and amending the Income Tax Act, 1961 and the Finance (No. 2) Act, 2019.
