Parliament Live: Lok Sabha ethics committee likely to take up BJP MP Pragya Thakur issue

Parliament Live: The Lok Sabha ethics committee is likely to take up the issue of BJP MP Pragya Thakur praising Nathuram Godse in the House. The Bhopal MP had apologised on Friday twice for her remarks in the House. However, the opposition parties demanded that the matter be taken up by the ethics committee. BJP’s Vinod Sonkar is the chairman of the committee. He said that this will be the first meeting on the formulation of code of conduct for members in the House. Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Prabhat Jha has given a Zero Hour notice in the Rajya Sabha over the ‘increasing crime against women, especially the incident in Hyderabad’. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has also given a Suspension of Business notice in the Rajya Sabha over the increasing crime against women and Hyderabad incident.
Also, bills that are listed for considerations in the Rajya Sabha include the production and sale of electronic cigarettes; amending the Special Protection Group Act 1988; and providing for the merger of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. The Lok Sabha is likely to take up The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019. The ruling BJP members also may raise the controversial remarks made by Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Choudhary against PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah over the issue of proposed pan-India NRC exercise.
Highlights
All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), Revolutionary Socialist Party, Shiv Sena and Congress give Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over 'gang rape and killing of girls in Hyderabad.'
CPI member of Parliament Binoy Viswamgives notice om 'Suspension of Business Notice' in Rajya Sabha under rule 267, over 'exponential rise in the price of essential commodities such as onions and pulses'
BJP MP Uday Pratap Singh has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha on 'derogatory remarks made by Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha) against PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.'