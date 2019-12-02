Parliament Live: Lok Sabha ethics committee likely to take up BJP MP Pragya Thakur issue

Parliament Live: BJP MP Sampatiya Uike gives notice in Rajya Sabha, over ‘high cost of medical treatment in private hospitals.’

Parliament Live: The Lok Sabha ethics committee is likely to take up the issue of BJP MP Pragya Thakur praising Nathuram Godse in the House. The Bhopal MP had apologised on Friday twice for her remarks in the House. However, the opposition parties demanded that the matter be taken up by the ethics committee. BJP’s Vinod Sonkar is the chairman of the committee. He said that this will be the first meeting on the formulation of code of conduct for members in the House. Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Prabhat Jha has given a Zero Hour notice in the Rajya Sabha over the ‘increasing crime against women, especially the incident in Hyderabad’. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has also given a Suspension of Business notice in the Rajya Sabha over the increasing crime against women and Hyderabad incident.

Also, bills that are listed for considerations in the Rajya Sabha include the production and sale of electronic cigarettes; amending the Special Protection Group Act 1988; and providing for the merger of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. The Lok Sabha is likely to take up The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019. The ruling BJP members also may raise the controversial remarks made by Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Choudhary against PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah over the issue of proposed pan-India NRC exercise.

