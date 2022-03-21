Parliament LIVE: Nirmala Sitharaman to move J&K Appropriation Bill in Rajya Sabha

Live

With the Budget session of Parliament resuming on Monday, the Rajya Sabha will get 19 hours of additional time for business over the earlier schedule.

The second leg of the Parliament’s Budget Session will resume after a break today with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman expected to move the two Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation Bills in the Rajya Sabha. Earlier, the Lok Sabha had passed a Rs 1.12 lakh crore budget for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for 2022-23 on March 14. A general discussion is also expected to be taken up on the budget for the UT today.

With the Budget session of Parliament resuming on Monday, the Rajya Sabha will get 19 hours of additional time for business over the earlier schedule, officials said on Saturday. The House will sit from 11 am till 6 pm with a one-hour lunch break during the 19 scheduled sittings, while it sat from 10 am till 3 pm during the first part of the session.

Live Updates