Parliament Live: Congress issues whip to MPs to be present in Rajya Sabha today

A view of the Rajya Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday in response to the motion Of thanks on the President’s address. In his address Modi finally addressed the outbreak of acute encephalitis syndrome in Bihar, calling in a matter of deep shame for India. He said that the Centre is providing all possible assistance to the state government.

Modi also blasted the Congress, accusing them of insulting voters by questioning the BJP’s victory in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

On opposition parties questioning the EVMs, Modi said that the use of machines by the Election Commission of India for conducting elections in the country have been lauded globally.

“Those not ready to introspect and look into their shortcomings blame EVMs for their defeat,” he said.