Parliament Live: AAP gives notice in Rajya Sabha over Gargi college incident

Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha Live Updates: The face-off between the opposition parties and the Centre is likely to continue in Parliament on Monday. While Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will push for the passage of ‘Vivad se Vishwas’ Bill in Lok Sabha, the opposition is set to corner the government over ongoing protests against the CAA and a host of other issues. In the Lok Sabha, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan will make a statement regarding the government’s response to the coronavirus outbreak in China. Students of Jamia Milia Islamia are also expected to march to Parliament today to press for their demand to take action in the violence that rocked the varsity last December. In the Rajya Sabha, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh has given a Zero Hour Notice over alleged “indecent behaviour with students of Delhi’s Gargi college during the college’s annual festival” last week. Today is the penultimate of the first part of the Budget session. The Budget session began on January 31 with President Ram Nath Kovind’s address to the joint sitting of both Houses. The Union Budget was tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1. The Parliament will meet again on March 2 at the beginning of the second part of the Budget Session which ends on April 3.