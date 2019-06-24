  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Parliament LIVE: Ravi Shankar Prasad tables Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha

Parliament LIVE: Ravi Shankar Prasad tables Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha

By: |
Updated:Jun 24, 2019 12:47:21 pm

The first part of the Parliament will end on July 26. The Parliament will meet again next week. The Economic Survey will be tabled in July 5 and the Budget will be presented on July 5.

Lok Sabha Live, Parliament Live The Lok Sabha will today take up the Motion of Thanks on the President?s address.

The Parliament will today take up the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address on Monday. While BJP working president JP Nadda will open the debate in the Rajya Sabha, Union minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi will lead the charge in the Lok Sabha. President Ram Nath Kovind had addressed the joint sitting of both the Houses on June 20.

A number of bill are slated to be re-introduced in the Lok Sabha today. This includes Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019 which will be tabled by Home Minister Amit Shah. This will be the first legislation to be introduced by the BJP president. Besides, Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019 is also likely to be introduced today.

Live Blog

12:45 (IST)24 Jun 2019
DMK protests against AIADMK govt in Chennai over water crisis

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) holds protest in Chepak, against the Tamil Nadu government over acute water crisis in the city; DMK President MK Stalin to join the protest soon.

12:43 (IST)24 Jun 2019
RJD MP Manoj Jha raises Encephalitis issue in RS

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha said that he has moved a Calling Attention Motion in Rajya Sabha over deaths of children in Muzaffarpur. The district has reported over 150 deaths due to AES.

12:41 (IST)24 Jun 2019
AAP MP Sanjay Singh gives Zero Hour notice in RS

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh has given a notice Zero House notice in the Rajya Sabha over increasing crime in Delhi. The national caital reported six murders last week.

12:40 (IST)24 Jun 2019
Motion of thanks on the President's address underway in Lok Sabha

Discussion on Motion of thanks on the President's address is currently underway in Lok Sabha. Union minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi is leading the charge in the Lower House.

12:38 (IST)24 Jun 2019
DMK's Ballu gives notice over water crisis in Tamil Nadu

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP TR Baalu has given notice in Lok Sabha over water crisis in Tamil Nadu. The southern state is reeling  under an acute water crisis for the past several months after Chennai's Porur Lake, which is considered the lifeline of city.

12:34 (IST)24 Jun 2019
TMC MPs protest near Mahatma Gandhi statue

Trinamool Congress MPs protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue outside Parliament. The MPs are demanding from the government to use paper ballot instead of EVM.

12:32 (IST)24 Jun 2019
Govt to introduce Bill to amend money laundering act

The government is also likely to introduce a bill to amend the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 and the Prevention of Money-laundering Act, 2002.

12:30 (IST)24 Jun 2019
Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill tabled in Lok Sabha

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday tabled the Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019. The bill allows private bodies such as banks and telcos to use Aadhaar as one of the know your customer (KYC) methods for authenticating users.  The Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2018 was cleared by the Lok Sabha on January 4. But the bill lapsed in the Rajya Sabha on January 9, the last sitting of the 16th Lok Sabha. The government had then promulgated the Aadhaar ordinance in February.

This is the first session of the 17th Lok Sabha. The first part of the session began on June 17. All the newly-elected MPs took oath on the first two days and election for a permanent Speaker was done. The session will end on June 26. The 40-day session will meet again after a week. The Economic Survey will be tabled on July 4 and Budget will be presented on July 5.
Switch to Hindi Edition
FinancialExpress_1x1_Imp_Desktop