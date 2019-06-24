Parliament LIVE: Ravi Shankar Prasad tables Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha

The Parliament will today take up the Motion of Thanks on the President's address on Monday. While BJP working president JP Nadda will open the debate in the Rajya Sabha, Union minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi will lead the charge in the Lok Sabha. President Ram Nath Kovind had addressed the joint sitting of both the Houses on June 20. A number of bill are slated to be re-introduced in the Lok Sabha today. This includes Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019 which will be tabled by Home Minister Amit Shah. This will be the first legislation to be introduced by the BJP president. Besides, Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019 is also likely to be introduced today.