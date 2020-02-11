Parliament Live: First leg of Budget Session ends today, BJP issues whip to its MPs

  1. Home
Feb 11, 2020

Parliament Live Updates: Today is the last day of the first part of Budget Session. The BJP has issued whip to its MPs, asking them to present in respect Houses.

Parliament Live: The Bharatiya Janata Party has issued a whip asking its MPs, asking them to be present in their respective Houses on Tuesday. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to reply to discussions on the Budget in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. She will speak in Lok Sabha first and then in Rajya Sabha. Discussions on the Union budget, which was presented on February 1, have been underway in Parliament for the last few days. While opposition parties are targeting the Modi government over economic slowdown and unemployment, the ruling alliance MPs have lauded the government’s various initiatives announced in the Budget.

    Today is the last day of the first part of the Budget session. The Budget session began on January 31 with President Ram Nath Kovind's address to the joint sitting of both Houses. The Union Budget was tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1. The Parliament will meet again on March 2 at the beginning of the second part of the Budget Session which ends on April 3.
