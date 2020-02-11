Parliament Live: First leg of Budget Session ends today, BJP issues whip to its MPs

First leg of Budget Session ends today.

Parliament Live: The Bharatiya Janata Party has issued a whip asking its MPs, asking them to be present in their respective Houses on Tuesday. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to reply to discussions on the Budget in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. She will speak in Lok Sabha first and then in Rajya Sabha. Discussions on the Union budget, which was presented on February 1, have been underway in Parliament for the last few days. While opposition parties are targeting the Modi government over economic slowdown and unemployment, the ruling alliance MPs have lauded the government’s various initiatives announced in the Budget.

