Parliament Live: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha to resume discussion on the Motion of Thanks for President’s address

Parliament Live: Lok Sabha to continue the Motion of thanks for President’s Address.

Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha Live Updates: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will introduce the Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas Bill, 2020 in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. The List of Business in the Lok Sabha will also see the continuation of the Motion of thanks for President’s Address. According to news agency ANI, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply tomorrow in Lok Sabha on Motion of thanks for President’s Address. On Tuesday, the opposition in Rajya Sabha tore into the government, accusing it of hiding the real picture of economy and creating destructive issues like the CAA and the NRC to polarise the society and divert attention from key issues. As the House took up the debate on Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address, the BJP launched a frontal attack on opposition parties especially the Congress for their stance against the CAA, saying they were trying to divide the nation. The opposition parties are demanding from the government to debate the CAA, NPR and NRC in Parliament.

Read More