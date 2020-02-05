  1. Home
Parliament Live: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha to resume discussion on the Motion of Thanks for President's address

Feb 05, 2020 10:48:01 am

Parliament Session Live Updates: On Wednesday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will introduce the Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas Bill, 2020 in the Lok Sabha.

Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha Live Updates: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will introduce the Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas Bill, 2020 in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. The List of Business in the Lok Sabha will also see the continuation of the Motion of thanks for President’s Address. According to news agency ANI, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply tomorrow in Lok Sabha on Motion of thanks for President’s Address. On Tuesday, the opposition in Rajya Sabha tore into the government, accusing it of hiding the real picture of economy and creating destructive issues like the CAA and the NRC to polarise the society and divert attention from key issues. As the House took up the debate on Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address, the BJP launched a frontal attack on opposition parties especially the Congress for their stance against the CAA, saying they were trying to divide the nation. The opposition parties are demanding from the government to debate the CAA, NPR and NRC in Parliament.

    10:48 (IST)05 Feb 2020
    Jharkhand BJP MPs protest inside Parliament premises

    BJP MPs from Jharkhand protest in front of Gandhi statue inside the Parliament premises, over the killing of tribals in the state.

    10:43 (IST)05 Feb 2020
    Lok Sabha: PM Modi to reply on Motion of thanks for President's Address tomorrow

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply tomorrow in Lok Sabha on Motion of thanks for President's Address, news agency ANI reported.

    10:37 (IST)05 Feb 2020
    Rajya Sabha Live: Congress MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh gives zero hour notice

    Congress MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh has given zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha, over 'demand to give international status to Jay Prakash Narayan Airport in Patna'

    10:34 (IST)05 Feb 2020
    Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha to resume discussion on the Motion of Thanks on President's address

    The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will resume the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on President Ram Nath Kovind's address to joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament.

    10:33 (IST)05 Feb 2020
    Direct Tax 'Vivad se Vishwas' Bill 2020 expected in Lok Sabha today

    The Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas Bill, 2020 is expected to be tabled in Lok Sabha today. The bill will be tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. It aims at reducing litigations in the direct taxes payments.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his cabinet colleagues outside the Parliament.The Budget session of Parliament started on January 31 with President Ram Nath Kovind's address to the joint sitting of both Houses. The Union Budget was tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1. It will conclude on April 3 with a recess in between. According to the Lok Sabha Secretariat, the House will adjourn on February 11 to meet again on March 2.
