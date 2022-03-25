Parliament LIVE: Delhi Municipal Corporation Amendment Bill to be tabled in Lok Sabha today

Live

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday is set to introduce the Delhi Municipal Corporation Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha. The Bill calls for the unification of three municipal corporations in Delhi — the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation, and East Delhi Municipal Corporation. The MCD was trifurcated in 2012 by the then Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit. Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha Business Advisory Committee is set to hold a meeting today in Parliament amid rising fuel prices and walk-outs by Opposition.

The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Demands for Grants ad Appropriation Bill 2022, authorising the government to withdraw funds from the Consolidated Fund of India for its working as well as the implementation of programmes and schemes for the fiscal beginning April 1. This completes two-thirds of the budgetary exercise by the Lok Sabha.

Live Updates