Parliament LIVE: Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill in Lok Sabha today, two crucial Bills on Rajya Sabha agenda

The Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022 is scheduled to be taken up for consideration and passage in the Lok Sabha today. The Bill, among other things, seeks to provide legal sanction to the police to take physical and biological samples of those who have been convicted, arrested or detained — including impressions of fingerprints, palm prints and footprints; photos; iris and retina scans; analysis of physical and biological samples; and behavioural attributes, including signature and handwriting.

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha is scheduled to take up two Bills for consideration and passage — Chartered Accountants, the Cost and Works Accountants and the Company Secretaries (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2022.