Parliament LIVE: Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill in Lok Sabha today, two crucial Bills on Rajya Sabha agenda

The Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022 is scheduled to be taken up for consideration and passage in the Lok Sabha today. The Bill, among other things, seeks to provide legal sanction to the police to take physical and biological samples of those who have been convicted, arrested or detained — including impressions of fingerprints, palm prints and footprints; photos; iris and retina scans; analysis of physical and biological samples; and behavioural attributes, including signature and handwriting.
Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha is scheduled to take up two Bills for consideration and passage — Chartered Accountants, the Cost and Works Accountants and the Company Secretaries (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2022.
Govt is not realising that the country is under inflation. We will raise the issue in the House. Other political parties will also raise the issue, including the hike in fuel prices: Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge
Seven bills are set to be tabled by the government in the Rajya Sabha in the final week of the Budget Session, which begins today. Of these seven, three bills have already been passed by the Lok Sabha. The business advisory committee of the Upper House has allocated 17 hours for these Bills in the coming week.