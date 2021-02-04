Parliament LIVE: BJP defends farm laws, says reforms will bring investment in agri sector

Parliament of India

Parliament Live News Updates: Congress MP Manish Tewari has given an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over the farm laws. The issue of farmers’ protests dominated the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha on Wednesday. Speaking in Rajya Sabha, MP Swapan Dasgupta defended the three farm laws saying it will bring investments in a whole range of areas. He said reforms are needed for the growth of the agriculture sector. Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy today introduced Bill in Rajya Sabha to replace Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 (J&K Cadre merger with AGMUT). Besides this, Congress MP Chhaya Verma and Samajwadi Party MP Vishambhar Prasad have given short duration discussion notice in Rajya Sabha, “over rising unemployment in the country”.

On Wednesday, Congress Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad asked the Centre to withdraw the three contentious farm bills without making it a prestige issue. He highlighted the problems which farmers would face because of the new farm laws and said the government should not see repealing of the legislations as a “prestige issue”. Describing farmers as “annadata”, Azad said there was no point in confronting them. Instead, the Centre should focus on other important issues, including on revival of the economy.

Read More