Parliament LIVE: Centre to present Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill today

The Centre is expected to move the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2022 in the Parliament for consideration and passage today. The Bill seeks to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950 for the inclusion of certain communities in the list of Scheduled Tribes in relation to the State of Tripura. The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will resume proceedings from 11 am.

The government on Tuesday said that no death has been reported in manual scavenging but 325 people have lost their lives in accidents while undertaking hazardous cleaning of sewer and septic tanks in the last five years. Family members of 276 people who died during the said period have received compensation, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale said in reply to a question in the Lok Sabha.

