Parliament LIVE: Bill to reunify Delhi civic bodies in Lok Sabha today, Oppn uproar over fuel price hike continues

The Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 is scheduled for consideration and passage in the Lok Sabha today. The bill aims at reunifying the three municipal bodies in Delhi, which were trifurcated in 2012 by the then Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit. Terming it unconstitutional, the AAP has alleged that the move was purposed to delay the civic polls in the city-state as the BJP was afraid of losing this time.

Meanwhile, the Centre is likely to table the Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Amendment) Bill, 2022 for consideration and passage today. Union Tribal Affair Minister Arjun Munda will move the Bill further to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order, 1950 to omit ‘Bhogta’ community from the list of Scheduled Castes in relation to Jharkhand and the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950 for inclusion of certain communities in the lists of Scheduled Tribes in relation to the State for consideration.