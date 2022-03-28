Parliament LIVE: Amit Shah to table Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill in Lok Sabha today

Live

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to table Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022 for preservation of records for identification and investigation in the Parliament today.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to table Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022 for preservation of records for identification and investigation in the Parliament today. The proposed law seeks to repeal the Identification of Prisoners Act, 1920. It proposes to allow police collect finger impressions, palm prints impressions, footprint impressions, photographs, iris and retina scans, physical and biological samples, their analysis, behavioural attributes including signatures, handwriting, etc.

Meanwhile, the Upper House will take up Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Amendment) Bill, 2022 (with respect to the State of Jharkhand), the Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022, (with respect to State of Uttar Pradesh), the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment ) Bill, 2022 and the Indian Antarctica Bill, 2022.

Live Updates