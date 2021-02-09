Parliament LIVE: Amit Shah to make statement on Chamoli glacier burst at 11:30 am

Home Minister Amit Shah

Parliament Proceedings Live News: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will make a statement in Rajya Sabha at 11:30 am on the avalanche in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. The disaster struck on Sunday morning when, as per DRDO’s preliminary understanding, a hanging glacier broke off from the main glacier leading to a massive flood in Dhauli Ganga and Alaknanda rivers. Besides houses near the rivers, the flood washed away a BRO bridge and two power projects — Rishi Ganga Power Projects and NTPC’s 480 MW Tapovan-Vishnugad Project

At least 26 bodies have been recovered and 171 people are still missing in the debris created by flood mountain waters carrying slush and silt in the lower region. Operation is still underway to rescue 30 people trapped in a tunnel at a power project site.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat today conducted aerial survey of areas affected due to glacier disaster in Chamoli. He also visited ITBP hospital in Joshimath where injured people are admitted. Rawat earlier held meetings with ITBP, NDRF, SDRF, Uttarakhand Police and other agencies in Joshimath on rescue efforts in Tapovan.

The Indian Air Force informed that two helipad activation teams of IAF Air Traffic Control and Meteorological personnel are at Joshimath and Gaucher for coordination of HADR operations. Two ALH ( Advanced Light Helicopter) helicopters are forward staged at Gauchar (Uttarakhand), while Mi-17s, Chinook and ALH are operating from Dehradun.

