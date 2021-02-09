Parliament LIVE: Amit Shah to make statement on Chamoli glacier burst at 11:30 am

Parliament Live Updates: At least 26 bodies have been recovered and 171 people are still missing in the debris created by flood mountain waters carrying slush and silt in the lower region. Operation is still underway to rescue 30 people trapped in a tunnel at a power project site.
Home Minister Amit Shah
Parliament Proceedings Live News: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will make a statement in Rajya Sabha at 11:30 am on the avalanche in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. The disaster struck on Sunday morning when, as per DRDO’s preliminary understanding, a hanging glacier broke off from the main glacier leading to a massive flood in Dhauli Ganga and Alaknanda rivers. Besides houses near the rivers, the flood washed away a BRO bridge and two power projects — Rishi Ganga Power Projects and NTPC’s 480 MW Tapovan-Vishnugad Project
At least 26 bodies have been recovered and 171 people are still missing in the debris created by flood mountain waters carrying slush and silt in the lower region. Operation is still underway to rescue 30 people trapped in a tunnel at a power project site.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat today conducted aerial survey of areas affected due to glacier disaster in Chamoli. He also visited ITBP hospital in Joshimath where injured people are admitted. Rawat earlier held meetings with ITBP, NDRF, SDRF, Uttarakhand Police and other agencies in Joshimath on rescue efforts in Tapovan.
The Indian Air Force informed that two helipad activation teams of IAF Air Traffic Control and Meteorological personnel are at Joshimath and Gaucher for coordination of HADR operations. Two ALH ( Advanced Light Helicopter) helicopters are forward staged at Gauchar (Uttarakhand), while Mi-17s, Chinook and ALH are operating from Dehradun.
Read More
Live Blog
Parliament Live News, Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha Live, Lok Sabha Live News
Highlights
Parliament LIVE: Congress MP Manish Tewari has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over the three farm laws. DMK, CPI, AAP and Shiv Sena have given Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 over 'the plight of protesting farmers in Delhi'. BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over 'use of Hindi and other languages in Supreme Court and High Courts'. Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over 'direct recruitment for the post of joint secretary in Central government'.
Highlights
Parliament LIVE: The person who will replace Ghulam Nabi ji (as Leader of Opposition) will have difficulty matching his work because he was not only concerned about his party but also about the country and the House: PM Modi during farewell to retiring members in Rajya Sabha.
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst Rescue Operations Live: A joint team of ITBP, Army, NDRF and SDRF entered into the Tapovan tunnel to check the water level inside the tunnel ahead of the point till where the debris has been cleared.