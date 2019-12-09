Parliament Live: Amit Shah to table Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha today, BJP issues whip to its MPs

  1. Home
Updated:Dec 09, 2019 9:17:51 am

Citizenship Bill in Lok Sabha Live Updates: Home Minister Amit Shah will introduce the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha today. The bill is set to sail through smoothly in the Lok Sabha, as the BJP has 303 MPs in the 545-member House.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will introduce the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha today. The bill seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. According to the Lok Sabha’s List of Business, the Home Minister will table the bill in the afternoon to amend the six-decade-old Citizenship Act. The bill has triggered protests in northeastern states with a large section of people, organisations and opposition parties opposing the bill. They are arguing that it will nullify the provisions of the Assam Accord of 1985, which fixed March 24, 1971, as the cut-off date for deportation of all illegal immigrants irrespective of religion. Once the bill is cleared by the Parliament, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, till December 31, 2014, facing religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants. The bill will grant them Indian citizenship.

    09:17 (IST)09 Dec 2019
    Citizenship Bill: IUML's PK Kunhalikutty gives Adjournment Motion Notice

    The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MP PK Kunhalikutty has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha opposing introduction of Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), 2019.

    09:17 (IST)09 Dec 2019
    Amit Shah to introduce Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha today

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah will introduce the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in the LokSabha today amid protests by the opposition parties. The Bill has triggered widespread protests in northeastern states with a large section of people and organisations opposing the bill.

    The bill was an election promise of the BJP in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The BJP-led NDA government had introduced the bill in its previous tenure and got the Lok Sabha's approval. But it did not introduce it in the Rajya Sabha, apparently due to vehement protests in the Northeast. The bill lapsed following the dissolution of the last Lok Sabha.
