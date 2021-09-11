Parliament Disruption Probe: TMC slams Modi government as BJP tries to corner Congress

While TMC MP Derek O'Broien has accused the BJP of murdering democracy, the BJP had tried to corner opposition over ruckus in Rajya Sabha.

Trinamool Congress has not relented in its attack against the ruling BJP even after the monsoon session which saw repeated disruptions and bills being passed like the making of a ‘papri chaat’. While the government has planned to form a committee to probe the August 11 ruckus in the Upper House, virtually all Opposition parties have refused to be a part of it.

The BJP has hit out at the Congress and other opposition parties for refusing to join the probe committee. “Rajya Sabha has its own dignity. It’s unfortunate that the Opposition refused to join the committee formed to probe the unfortunate incident in the House…..The step was taken to safeguard democratic values. The opposition’s reaction is reprehensible. I believe that maligning the Centre inside the Rajya Sabha is an attempt to escape,” said Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel.

However, TCM Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien today slammed the Modi government accusing it of murdering democracy. “It’s the Govt that disrupted #Parliament throughout the Monsoon Session. Govt still running away from the hard questions. Been one month, still not a single answer. Will an Inquiry Committee be set up to expose how this Govt murders Parliamentary democracy?” said O’Brien.

He also posed 7 questions to the government in his Tweet saying that the government is still running away from hard questions.

“1. Why were the Prime Minister and Home Minister not present in Parliament during passage of Constitution (127th Amendment) Bill? 2. Why were 38 bills passed with an average discussion time of 10 minutes per Bill? 3. Why has only 1 out of 10 Bills been sent for Committee scrutiny in the current Lok Sabha? 4. Why are 4 out of every 10 Bills passed now Ordinances? 5. Why has the Prime Minister not answered a single question on the floor of the House in Rajya Sabha in the last five years? 6. Why didn’t the government allow discussion on internal security? 7. Why has the government not elected a Deputy Speaker in Lok Sabha even after two years?” asked O’Brien.

Notably, it was the TMC MP whose ‘papri chaat’ remark had irked PM Narendra Modi. “In the first 10 days, Modi-Shah rushed through and passed 12 Bills at an average time of UNDER SEVEN MINUTES per Bill. Passing legislation or making papri chaat!” O’Brien had said.

Two days ago, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge claimed to have informed Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu that the formation of an inquiry committee to probe the ruckus is not necessary because the matter is already over. “Once a matter is closed, it shouldn’t be reopened. It’s not desirable to constitute a committee and enquire into the matter….I’ve also informed other opposition floor leaders about the matter. Many have denied the constitution of the committee,” Kharge had said.

The last two days of the monsoon session of Parliament on August 10 and August 11 saw violent protests by the Opposition. On August 10, as the government pushed through a debate on “the agricultural problems and solutions” the opposition demanded the repeal of the laws. On August 11, the government pushed for The General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment 2021 even when the entire opposition wanted the bill to go to a select committee. The bill was passed even as the opposition MPs clashed with Parliament’s security officials who had swarmed the Rajya Sabha chamber. During the ruckus, some MPs had climbed atop the reporters’ table in Rajya Sabha and had thrown files towards the Chair.