Parliament corrects a historical wrong: PM Modi after Rajya Sabha passes Triple Talaq Bill

Triple Talaq Bill was passed by the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. (Reuters)

Triple Talaq Bill: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed the passage of Triple Talaq Bill by the Rajya Sabha. He said that the Parliament corrected a historical wrong done to Muslim women. In a tweet put out soon after passage of the Bill, Prime Minister Modi said: “An archaic and medieval practice has finally been confined to the dustbin of history! Parliament abolishes Triple Talaq and corrects a historical wrong done to Muslim women. This is a victory of gender justice and will further equality in society. India rejoices today!”

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights of Marriage) Bill 2019 — better known as Triple Talaq Bill — was passed with 99 members supporting it while 84 against it.

The Prime Minister thanked all parties and MPs who supported the passage of The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019 in both Houses of Parliament. “They have risen to the occasion and this step of theirs will forever be remembered in India’s history,” he said.

Modi further said that this was an occasion to salute the remarkable courage of those Muslim women who have suffered great wrongs just due to the practice of Triple Talaq. “The abolition of Triple Talaq will contribute to women empowerment and give women the dignity they deserve in our society,” the prime minister said.

The Bill was tabled by Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad for consideration and passage. “This is the beginning of a transforming India,” Prasad told reporters outside Parliament

The House debated the Bill for over six hours during which several opposition parties including Congress and NCP opposed the Bill. But when the Bill was put to vote, several parties that opposed the Bill skipped the voting. Among the parties that did not vote were SP, BSP, AIADMK, and JD(U).

Some TDP and TRS MPs also did not to vote with the opposition on the Bill. NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Praful Patel were also not present in the House during the vote.