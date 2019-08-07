Parliament clears Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill 2019, Amit Shah says no talks with Hurriyat

Trying to allay apprehension among members, Shah ruled out talks with the Hurriyat Conference. “We don’t want to talk to Hurriyat, but we ready to speak to the people of Kashmir.” He said the Narendra Modi government will walk the extra mile for the people “who have suffered and lost lives for three decades in Kashmir”.

The government decision to bury Article 370 and bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh was ratified by Parliament Tuesday when Lok Sabha too gave its go-ahead, clearing a related resolution and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019, with a clear majority of 351-72.

Replying to a debate in Lok Sabha, a day after he had secured Rajya Sabha’s approval on the government decision, Union home minister Amit Shah ruled out any talks with the separatist Hurriyat Conference and said India will continue to claim the territories of Jammu and Kashmir in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Aksai Chin. Shah rejected the Opposition charge that the bifurcation Bill was a violation of the rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The home minister said, “Kashmir is an integral part of India, there is no doubt about it. When I talk of Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Aksai Chin are included in it. Don’t you consider PoK a part of Jammu and Kashmir?… I will give my life for it… We are ready to give our lives… As far as Jammu and Kashmir is concerned, the Parliament of this country has the full right to bring any law or programme for it. No one can stop it from doing so.”

He said over 41,500 people were killed in Jammu and Kashmir due to militancy since 1989 and blamed Article 370 and Article 35A for the problem. Shah said Article 370 was creating doubts over J&K’s relations with India. “This is not a historical blunder but we are rectifying the historical blunder,” he said, dismissing the Opposition charge that the government was committing a mistake.

He rejected the suggestion that abrogation of Article 370 was a “communal agenda” and said the provision in the Constitution was discriminatory and against minorities, women and welfare of the people.

He said there will be a special package for people of the region if required. As some Opposition leaders criticised the BJP for “reducing a mighty state into two municipalities with joint secretaries in charge”, Shah said the government had no intention to let J&K and Ladakh remain as UTs. “When situation normalises, at an appropriate time, J&K will regain the state status,” he said, adding that it would not “take 70 years”.

He also said the government will not touch Article 371 that gives special status to many states, mostly those in the north-east region.

Shah and BJP members who spoke in the House came down heavily on the Congress as well as the Valley parties, National Conference and PDP.

BJP leader from J&K and minister of state in the Prime Minister’s Office Jitendra Singh said the special status was a “miscarriage of history”. Blaming Jawaharlal Nehru for “taking unilateral decisions” on Kashmir without consulting his home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Singh said Parliament has every right to take decisions on the state. “This Parliament represents 130 crore people in this country. Who could be a bigger stakeholder?” Singh said, rejecting the Opposition charge that the decision was taken without consulting stakeholders in the state.